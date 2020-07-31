Angolan diplomat chairs ECCAS Commission

Luanda, ANGOLA, July 31 - The Angolan diplomat Gilberto Veríssimo took over this Thursday the rotating presidency of the Commission of the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS), after being confirmed in the post by the Heads of State and Government of the regional organization. ,

The candidacy of Ambassador Gilberto Veríssimo was approved, by consensus, last Monday, during the XII Special Session of the ECCAS Council of Ministers.

Thursday, during the XVII Regular Session of the Conference of Heads of State and Government of the organization, which took place by videoconference, the Angolan diplomat was unanimously elected for a five-year term.

The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, participated in the meeting, which was attended by the 11 Heads of State and Government of the member countries of the Community.

The new president of the ECCAS Commission, senior staff of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, is 60 years old and holds a PhD in Social Sciences and Strategic Studies.

In the last five years he has served as Deputy Executive Secretary for Political Affairs of the Gulf of Guinea Commission (GGC).

The vice-presidency of the Commission fell to the Equato-Guinean diplomat Tatchouo Belope Francisca.

The selection of the members of the Commission takes place within the framework of the reform of the ECCAS, decided by the Heads of State and Government, which also led to the revision of the organisation's Treaty.

ECCAS was founded in Libreville, Gabon in 1983, and its objectives are to promote cooperation and self-sustaining development, with particular emphasis on economic stability and improving the quality of life of the region's population.

The 11 Member States of the Economic Community of Central African States are Angola, Burundi, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Republic of Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon and São Tomé and Príncipe.