“I’m Left and I’m Right: The Pocket Handbook for Progressives” by John F. Riddell, Jr. is released
A satirical instruction manual from the perspective of the political left.NORTH HAMPTON, USA, August 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “I’m Left and I’m Right” by John F. Riddell, Jr. has been released worldwide. This 40-page book is a satirical look at the ideas and actions of young progressives, written as a handbook that describes the vocabulary, philosophy, tactics, and other elements of such movements with the author’s tongue-in-cheek criticisms of each.
I’m Left and I’m Right (ISBN: 9781735271064) can be purchased through retailers worldwide, including barnesandnoble.com and Amazon. The paperback retails for $9.99. Wholesale orders are available through Ingram.
Summary from the author:
The often-repeated quote of Antonin Scalia, “Words have meaning. And their meaning doesn’t change.” was actually the inspiration for this work. While the clear logic of this insight is undeniable, it occurred to me that a dangerous revision is now in play. Specifically, “Meanings now have new words.” And it is the Progressive Left that has utilized this linguistic and cultural revision to sway those not inclined to critical thinking to support their Utopian Socialist ideals and programs. This Handbook is a parody, an examination of this redefining of our language which, unfortunately, includes a healthy, if somewhat comical, dose of painful truth.
Topics such as Motto, Philosophy, and Tactics are also satirically addressed, climaxing in the universal appeal for that which is required for every movement’s sustainability - money. Parents, do you know where your wallets are?
About the author:
Following a stint in the US Navy’s nuclear power program, undergraduate work was completed at the University of the South (Sewanee) resulting in a BA cum Laude in Political Science (International Relations). This was followed by a twenty year plus career with the Swiss Gernam firm Leica. During this time, and MBA was also earned from the Lubin School of Business at Pace University. Upon leaving Leica, along with business partner Sam T. Harper, they cofounded the Institute for Local Effectiveness Training (iLET). Soon companies as diverse as Boeing, Anheuser-Busch, Combustion Engineering, Pepsi, US Tobacco, and others were added to a growing client list. One of the clients secured the direct services with the expressed intention of building up the company to secure a favorable liquidity event. Following the success of this venture, attention was turned to heading up the Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce’s Center for Entrepreneurial Growth (CEG). At this same time, attention was also directed toward a position as an adjunct professor in the school of business at the University of Tennessee Chattanooga. Running concurrently was also a five-year stint as a freelance columnist, generating a weekly business advice column and a bi-weekly, senior focused sports column for the Chattanooga Times Free Press. The writing focus continued with the Colorado based Sky-Hi News which featured award winning business columns as well as featured outdoor activity columns. Evergreen, Colorado based Canyon Courier and Clear Creek Courant newspapers provided the platform for the presentation of conservative political opinions. One of the final columns, in fact, provided the foundational ideas for the manuscript. With his wife and three dogs, time is split between the hills of Tennessee and the mountains of Colorado.
