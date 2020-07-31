Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 Updates (30 July 2020)
New Cases - 788
Total confirmed cases 19,913
Total recoveries - 8,121
New Recoveries - 100
New Death - 14
Total deaths - 325Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
