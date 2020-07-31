Angolan President attends ECCAS Summit

Luanda, ANGOLA, July 31 - The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, Thursday here participated in the XVII Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS), which culminated with the election of the Angolan diplomat Gilberto Veríssimo for the chair of the organization's Commission. ,

At the Summit, which was held by videoconference, the leaders of the ECCAS, meeting for more than six hours, addressed in depth, among other issues, the reforms of the institution.

"The treaty of the organization was revised, as well as its protocols were analysed, in the framework of the new dynamic that is intended for the ECCAS", said, at the end of the meeting, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Téte António.

In statements to the press, the head of Angolan diplomacy stressed that the reforms in progress aim to give a new dynamic to the organization, with emphasis on its Secretariat.

In his turn, the Angolan ambassador Gilberto Veríssimo, who will chair the ECCAS Commission for the next five years, considers it essential to ensure that the regional organisation is seen by the inhabitants of the member states as a common area.

ECCAS was founded in Libreville, Gabon in 1983, and its objectives are to promote cooperation and self-sustaining development, with particular emphasis on economic stability and improving the living quality of the region's population.

The 11 Member States of the Economic Community of Central African States are Angola, Burundi, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Republic of Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon and São Tomé and Príncipe.