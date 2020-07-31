CTI Announces New U.S. Manufacturing Facility and CTI - Door Components

/EIN News/ -- SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Composite Technology International (CTI), an environmental engineering and manufacturing company, announces today that they are launching a new business unit, CTI - Door Components. CTI - Door Components is now open in Atlanta, GA and will begin delivering finished products to its customer base in Mid September.



“We are pleased to announce the opening of the first CTI - Door Components Manufacturing Facility in the United States,” said Griff Reid, CEO of Composite Technology International (CTI). “This is an amazing opportunity for CTI to expand our manufacturing capabilities in the United States, providing our customers with incredible lead times and the same reliability, experience and quality control standards that CTI is known for.”

The 50,000 square foot CTI - Door Components Manufacturing Facility features state of the art machinery, ensuring the highest quality on all end work and machining performed in the industry. CTI - Door Components offers a 21-day lead time. The facility is opening with over 75 truckloads of SumGuard EX frames, Brick Mould, and Mull Posts in current inventory.

“This new facility allows CTI to get closer to our customers by being able to offer domestic lead times with the quality they have become accustomed to from our imported products,” said Tony Casey, CSO of Composite Technology International (CTI).

More information about CTI - Door Components can be found by contacting doorinfo@cti-mail.com.

ABOUT COMPOSITE TECHNOLOGY INTERNATIONAL

CTI, headquartered in Sacramento, CA, is an environmental engineering and manufacturing company. With a “quality matters” focus, CTI designs, develops and delivers millwork products for building product manufacturers, distributors and retailers. They create the integral components needed for finished products such as mouldings, frames and jambs. For more information on CTI, please visit: www.cti-web.com.



