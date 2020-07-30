Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Nontraditional & Special Populations | Nebraska Department of Education

Strategies for Special Population Success

These resources will help you develop plans to address the equity gaps for special populations that you uncovered during your Perkins V reVISION process. Your Perkins V Indicator Report provides you with performance data disaggregated by gender, race, and each of the nine special population groups. Use this resource with your team to identify potential strategies to address the root causes of your identified gaps in participation and performance. Utilize the recommended state and national organizations to support your efforts and to locate similar local organizations that serve students in your community. Target your strategies to address the needs of each of the special population groups to increase the potential for success. With the right support, your students who are members of a special population can achieve amazing results and discover a new world of opportunities.

