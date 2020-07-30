Portwell collaborates with Microsoft to accelerate Internet of Things solutions
Verified hardware and software enhance interoperability and allow faster time to production.FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Portwell Technology, Inc., (https://www.portwell.com), today announced it has joined Microsoft Azure Certified for Internet of Things (IoT), ensuring customers get IoT solutions up and running quickly with hardware and software that has been pre-tested and verified to work with Microsoft Azure IoT services. Microsoft Azure Certified for IoT allows businesses to reach customers where they are, working with an ecosystem of devices and platforms, allowing for faster time to production.
American Portwell Technology is a leading embedded computer manufacturer providing IoT hardware solutions from IoT edge, gateway, network security appliance to OEM products used in a server room for more than 25 years. Portwell’s LYNX-6K and KUBER-2000 Series are a new generation of palm-sized, ready-to-use industrial IoT gateway solutions certified by Microsoft Azure IoT that provide a scalable infrastructure for data, virtual machines, server and front-end applications, and ensure its solutions are pre-integrated with Azure cloud service to accelerate the implementation in industrial IoT of applications such as edge device for medical equipment management, gateway device in industrial robotics, and train’s wayside control and management.
“The new LYNX-6K and KUBER-2000 Series provide a rich portfolio of ultra-small form factor IoT appliances that offer flexible I/O expansion, ruggedized design, wireless connectivity, fast time-to-market and low power consumption for different applications fulfilled with minimal investment. Microsoft Azure Certified for IoT validates our ability to jumpstart customers’ IoT projects with pre-tested device and operating system combinations,” said Jack Lam, senior product marketing director of American Portwell Technology. “Decreasing the usual customization and work required for compatibility ensures American Portwell helps customers get started quickly on their IoT solution.”
“Microsoft Azure Certified for IoT extends our promise to bring IoT to business scale, starting with interoperable solutions from leading technology companies around the world,” said Jerry Lee, Director of Marketing for Azure Internet of Things, Microsoft Corp. “With trusted offerings and verified partners, Microsoft Azure Certified for IoT accelerates the deployment of IoT even further.”
IoT projects are complex and take a long time to implement. Customers find that choosing and connecting the right set of devices, assets or sensors to the cloud can be time-consuming. To jumpstart their IoT projects with confidence, customers are looking for certified devices and platforms that are tested for readiness, compatibility and usability with the Microsoft Azure IoT Suite. By choosing a partner from the Microsoft Azure Certified for IoT program, customers can save time and effort on project specs and RFP processes by knowing in advance what devices and offerings will work with the Azure IoT Suite.
About American Portwell Technology
American Portwell Technology, Inc., is a world-leading innovator in the embedded computing market and an Associate member of the Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance. American Portwell Technology designs, manufactures and markets a complete range of PICMG computer boards, embedded computer boards and systems, rackmount systems and network communication appliances for both OEMs and ODMs. American Portwell is an ISO 9001, ISO 13485, ISO 14001 and TL 9000 certified company. The company is located in Fremont, California. For more information about American Portwell’s extensive turnkey solutions and private-label branding service, call 1-877-APT-8899, email info@portwell.com or visit us at https://www.portwell.com.
