Eldorado Gold Reports Q2 2020 Financial and Operational Results

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eldorado Gold Corporation (“Eldorado” or “the Company”) today reports the Company’s financial and operational results for the second quarter of 2020.



Measures remain in place to manage the impact of the novel coronavirus ("COVID-19") pandemic: The Company's mines are fully operational and the global workforce has returned to normal levels. Preventing the spread of COVID-19, ensuring safe working environments across Eldorado's global sites, and preparedness should an outbreak occur, remain priorities.



Stronger quarterly production and 2020 annual guidance maintained: Gold production totalled 137,782 ounces in Q2 2020, an increase of 50% from Q2 2019 production of 91,803 ounces, and a 19% increase over Q1 2020. Eldorado is maintaining its 2020 annual guidance of 520,000-550,000 ounces of gold at an all-in sustaining cost of $850-950 per ounce sold.



Significant increase in free cash flow: Free cash flow of $63.4 million in Q2 2020 increased significantly from $4.8 million in Q2 2019 and $7.2 million in Q1 2020 as a result of higher sales volume and a higher gold price.



Commenced construction of a three kilometre decline at Lamaque: The underground decline will connect the Sigma mill to the 405 metre level of the Triangle mine. Benefits of the decline include eliminating surface haulage of ore (approximately 26km round trip), reducing energy requirements for mine ventilation and providing access to reduce exploration costs. The decline is expected to be completed in the first half of 2022 at an estimated cost of $24 million.



All-in sustaining costs lower quarter-on-quarter: Q2 2020 all-in sustaining costs of $859 per ounce of gold sold in the quarter were lower than in Q2 2019 ($917 per ounce sold).



Continued strong financial liquidity: The Company currently has $440 million of cash, cash equivalents and term deposits and approximately $35 million available under the revolving credit facility, with $65 million of capacity on the facility allocated to secure certain reclamation obligations in connection with its operations.





Improved financial position and net leverage ratio: $33.3 million was repaid on the Company's term loan during the quarter. Continued strong EBITDA has improved the Company's net leverage ratio, lowering the interest rate on the term loan and amounts drawn under the revolving credit facility from LIBOR + 2.5% to LIBOR + 2.25% during the quarter. Additionally, we have issued a redemption notice to repay $58.6 million of principal in August 2020 under the equity clawback provision of our senior secured notes.





Net earnings and adjusted net earnings attributable to shareholders: Net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Company in Q2 2020 were $45.6 million or $0.27 per share (Q2 2019: net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Company of $12.2 million, or $0.08 per share). Adjusted net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Company in Q2 2020 were $43.8 million, or $0.26 per share (Q2 2019: adjusted net loss attributable to shareholders of the Company of $3.5 million, or $0.02 loss per share).



Increased EBITDA: Q2 2020 EBITDA was $131.8 million ($74.5 million in Q2 2019) and Q2 2020 adjusted EBITDA was $135.8 million ($66.8 million in Q2 2019). Adjustments included, among other things, share based compensation and losses on asset disposals.

“Our outstanding operational performance during the quarter positions us to continue to generate significant value for our stakeholders. Even while managing COVID-19, we achieved strong quarterly production while seeing lower all-in sustaining costs,” said George Burns, President and CEO.

“We are pleased to have made our first scheduled term loan repayment in June. Additionally, we have issued a redemption notice to repay $59 million dollars of principal in August under the equity clawback provision of our senior secured notes. We are committed to reducing our debt, while at the same time maintaining a strong liquidity position as we continue to grow our business."

“Our teams continue to show agility in addressing COVID-19 and we have begun to integrate innovative new technologies to protect our workforce. We are extremely pleased with first half corporate performance and see several positive catalysts on the horizon, including further success in Turkey and continued growth in Greece and Quebec.”

“The addition of Ms. Judith Mosely as a director is highly complementary to the skills and experience of our existing board members and we look forward to her added insights. This timing is consistent with our ongoing Board succession plan.”

Consolidated Financial and Operational Highlights

3 months ended June 30,

6 months ended June 30,

2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue (1) $255.9 $173.7 $460.6 $253.7 Gold revenue (1) $232.9 $150.1 $416.6 $204.6 Gold produced (oz) (2) 137,782 91,803 253,732 174,780 Gold sold (oz) (1) 134,960 113,685 251,179 156,759 Average realized gold price ($/oz sold) (6) $1,726 $1,321 $1,658 $1,301 Cash operating costs ($/oz sold) (3,7) 550 631 586 629 Total cash costs ($/oz sold) (3,7) 616 670 644 665 All-in sustaining costs ($/oz sold) (3,6) 859 917 902 977 Net earnings (loss) for the period (4) 45.6 12.2 40.7 (14.8 ) Net earnings (loss) per share – basic ($/share) (4) 0.27 0.08 0.24 (0.09 ) Adjusted net earnings (loss) (4,5,6,7) 43.8 (3.5 ) 56.3 (24.5 ) Adjusted net earnings (loss) per share ($/share) (4,5,6,7) 0.26 (0.02 ) 0.34 (0.15 ) Cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital (6,7) 99.0 38.5 168.5 46.6 Free cash flow (6) 63.4 4.8 70.5 (59.2 ) Cash, cash equivalents and term deposits $440.3 $119.9 $440.3 $119.9

(1) Excludes sales of inventory mined at Lamaque during the pre-commercial production period (Q1 2019).

(2) Includes pre-commercial production at Lamaque (Q1 2019).

(3) By-product revenues are off-set against cash operating costs.

(4) Attributable to shareholders of the Company.

(5) See reconciliation of net earnings (loss) to adjusted net earnings (loss) in the section 'Non-IFRS Measures' in the June 30, 2020 MD&A.

(6) These measures are non-IFRS measures. See the June 30, 2020 MD&A for explanations and discussion of these non-IFRS measures.

(7) 2019 amounts have been adjusted to conform with 2020 presentation. See the section 'Non-IFRS Measures' in the June 30, 2020 MD&A for detail.

Gold production of 137,782 ounces increased 50% from last year’s second quarter production of 91,803 ounces. Gold sales totalled 134,960 ounces in Q2 2020, an increase of 19% from 113,685 ounces sold in Q2 2019. The higher sales volume compared with the prior year reflected an increase of 33,845 ounces sold at Kisladag following the resumption of mining activities in April 2019, an increase of 7,634 ounces sold at Lamaque following its commencement of commercial operations in April 2019 and an increase of 2,925 ounces sold at Olympias as a result of increased production. Gold sales at Efemcukuru in Q2 2020 decreased by 23,129 ounces from the prior year as sales in Q2 2019 included shipments that had been delayed from Q1 2019.

Total revenue was $255.9 million in Q2 2020, an increase of 47% from $173.7 million in Q2 2019. The increase was due to increased sales volume combined with a higher average realized gold price.

Cash operating costs per ounce sold in Q2 2020 averaged $550, a decrease from $631 in Q2 2019. The improvement was primarily due to higher production at Kisladag with an increase in stacked ore on the heap leach pad, higher production and grade at Olympias and higher production at Efemcukuru. The improvement was also due to increased mining rates at Lamaque in Q2 2020 following approval to expand underground production. Cash operating costs also benefited from a weakening of the Turkish Lira in the first half of 2020.

We reported net earnings attributable to shareholders of $45.6 million ($0.27 per share) in Q2 2020, compared to net earnings of $12.2 million ($0.08 per share) in Q2 2019. The improvement reflects higher production and sales volumes, combined with a higher average realized gold price.

Adjusted net earnings were $43.8 million ($0.26 per share) in Q2 2020 compared to adjusted net loss of $3.5 million ($0.02 loss per share) in Q2 2019. Adjusted net earnings in Q2 2020 removes, among other things, the $5.7 million gain on the non-cash revaluation of the derivative related to redemption options in our debt and a $3.0 million loss on foreign exchange due to translation of deferred tax balances.

Gold Operations

3 months ended June 30,

6 months ended June 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

Total Ounces produced (1) 137,782 91,803 253,732 174,780 Ounces sold (2, 4) 134,960 113,685 251,179 156,759 Cash operating costs ($/oz sold) (4,5) $550 $631 $586 $629 All-in sustaining costs ($/oz sold) (4,5) $859 $917 $902 $977 Sustaining capex (5) $21.9 $15.6 $41.3 $26.4 Kisladag Ounces produced (3) 59,890 26,072 110,066 53,319 Ounces sold 59,917 26,072 111,517 53,327 Cash operating costs ($/oz sold) (5) $465 $381 $459 $471 All-in sustaining costs ($/oz sold) (5) $631 $471 $606 $590 Sustaining capex (5) $5.4 $1.1 $8.4 $4.2 Lamaque Ounces produced (1) 33,095 33,140 60,448 52,818 Ounces sold (2) 31,964 24,330 58,692 24,330 Cash operating costs ($/oz sold) (5) $480 $517 $553 $517 All-in sustaining costs ($/oz sold) (5) $796 $814 $908 $814 Sustaining capex (5) $8.0 $5.3 $16.3 $5.3 Efemcukuru Ounces produced 26,876 25,667 50,115 51,791 Ounces sold (4) 25,692 48,821 48,913 54,639 Cash operating costs ($/oz sold) (4,5) $534 $593 $586 $598 All-in sustaining costs ($/oz sold) (4,5) $807 $774 $835 $840 Sustaining capex (5) $3.6 $5.4 $6.7 $9.0 Olympias Ounces produced 17,921 6,924 33,103 16,852 Ounces sold 17,387 14,462 32,057 24,463 Cash operating costs ($/oz sold) (5) $993 $1,402 $1,086 $1,156 All-in sustaining costs ($/oz sold) (5) $1,377 $1,731 $1,500 $1,553 Sustaining capex (5) $4.9 $3.8 $9.9 $7.9

(1) Includes pre-commercial production at Lamaque (Q1 2019).

(2) Excludes sales of inventory produced at Lamaque during the pre-commercial production period (Q1 2019).

(3) Kisladag resumed mining, crushing and placing ore on the heap leach pad on April 1, 2019. This activity had been suspended since April 2018.

(4) Efemcukuru ounces sold and unit costs were impacted by delayed shipments in Q1 2019 that were completed in Q2 2019.

(5) These measures are non-IFRS measures. See the June 30, 2020 MD&A for explanations and discussion of these non-IFRS measures.

Corporate

On July 30, 2020, the Company issued a redemption notice for the senior secured notes and intends to redeem $59 million of the principal amount of the senior secured notes in August 2020 using proceeds from the ATM Program. The redemption price is 109.5% of the aggregate principal amount repaid, plus accrued and unpaid interest.

We are pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Judith Mosely to the Board of Directors, effective September 1, 2020. Ms. Mosely has over 20 years of experience in the mining and metals banking sector.

Conference Call

A conference call to discuss the details of the Company’s Q2 2020 results will be held by senior management on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 8:30 AM PT (11:30 AM ET). The call will be webcast and can be accessed at Eldorado Gold’s website: www.eldoradogold.com and via this link: http://services.choruscall.ca/links/eldoradogold20200731.html .

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Romania and Brazil. The Company has a highly skilled and dedicated workforce, safe and responsible operations, a portfolio of high-quality assets, and long-term partnerships with local communities. Eldorado's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: ELD) and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: EGO).

Non-IFRS Measures

Certain non-IFRS measures are included in this press release, including average realized gold price per ounce sold, cash operating costs and cash operating costs per ounce sold, total cash costs and total cash costs per ounce sold, all-in sustaining costs ("AISC") and AISC per ounce sold, adjusted net earnings/(loss), adjusted net earnings/(loss) per share, working capital, cash flow from operations before changes in non-cash working capital, earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA"), free cash flow and sustaining capital. Please see the June 30, 2020 MD&A for explanations and discussion of these non-IFRS measures. The Company believes that these measures, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”), provide investors an improved ability to evaluate the underlying performance of the Company. The non-IFRS measures are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. These measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS, and therefore may not be comparable to other issuers.

Cautionary Note about Forward-looking Statements and Information

Certain of the statements made and information provided in this press release are forward-looking statements or information within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Often, these forward-looking statements and forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", “continue”, “projected”, "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negatives thereof or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking statements or information contained in this release include, but are not limited to, statements or information with respect to: the duration, extent and other implications of COVID-19 and any restrictions and suspensions with respect to our operations, our guidance and outlook, including expected production, cost guidance and recoveries of gold, construction of the decline at Lamaque, including expected timing and cost, and realization of the associated benefits, planned capital and exploration expenditures; redemption of high-yield bonds by the Company, our expectation as to our future financial and operating performance, expected metallurgical recoveries, gold price outlook and the global concentrate market; and our strategy, plans and goals, including our proposed exploration, development, construction, permitting and operating plans and priorities and related timelines and schedules and results of litigation and arbitration proceedings.

Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, market uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information.

We have made certain assumptions about the forward-looking statements and information, including assumptions about how the world-wide economic and social impact of COVID-19 is managed and the duration and extent of the COVID-19 pandemic, timing and cost of construction of the decline at Lamaque, and any associated benefits; our ability to complete the redemption of the Company’s high yield bonds; geopolitical, economic, permitting and legal climate that we operate in; the future price of gold and other commodities; the global concentrate market; exchange rates; anticipated costs and expenses; production, mineral reserves and resources and metallurgical recoveries, the impact of acquisitions, dispositions, suspensions or delays on our business and the ability to achieve our goals. In particular, except where otherwise stated, we have assumed a continuation of existing business operations on substantially the same basis as exists at the time of this release.

Even though our management believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such statements or information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statement or information will prove to be accurate. Many assumptions may be difficult to predict and are beyond our control.

Furthermore, should one or more of the risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements or information. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others, the following: global outbreaks of infectious diseases, including COVID-19, timing and cost of construction of the decline at Lamaque, and any associated benefits, ability to complete the redemption of the Company’s high yield bonds; results of further testwork, recoveries of gold and other metals; geopolitical and economic climate (global and local), risks related to mineral tenure and permits; gold and other commodity price volatility; continued softening of the global concentrate market; risks regarding potential and pending litigation and arbitration proceedings relating to the Company’s, business, properties and operations; expected impact on reserves and the carrying value; the updating of the reserve and resource models and life of mine plans; mining operational and development risk; financing risks, foreign country operational risks; risks of sovereign investment; regulatory risks and liabilities including, environmental regulatory restrictions and liability; discrepancies between actual and estimated production, mineral reserves and resources and metallurgical testing and recoveries; additional funding requirements; currency fluctuations; community and non-governmental organization actions; speculative nature of gold exploration; dilution; share price volatility and the price of the common shares of the Company; competition; loss of key employees; and defective title to mineral claims or properties, as well as those risk factors discussed in the sections titled “Forward-Looking Statements” and "Risk factors in our business" in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form & Form 40-F. The reader is directed to carefully review the detailed risk discussion in our most recent Annual Information Form filed on SEDAR and EDGAR under our Company name, which discussion is incorporated by reference in this release, for a fuller understanding of the risks and uncertainties that affect the Company’s business and operations.

Forward-looking statements and information is designed to help you understand management’s current views of our near and longer term prospects, and it may not be appropriate for other purposes.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements or information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements or information contained herein. Except as required by law, we do not expect to update forward-looking statements and information continually as conditions change.

Financial Information and condensed statements contained herein or attached hereto may not be suitable for readers that are unfamiliar with the Company and is not a substitute for reading the Company’s financial statements and related MD&A available on our website and on SEDAR and EDGAR under our Company name. The reader is directed to carefully review such document for a full understanding of the financial information summarized herein.

Except as otherwise noted, scientific and technical information contained in this press release was reviewed and approved by Paul Skayman, FAusIMM, Special Advisor to the Chief Operating Officer for Eldorado Gold Corporation, and a "qualified person" under NI 43-101.





Eldorado Gold Corporation Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited – in thousands of U.S. dollars) As at Note June 30, 2020

December 31, 2019

ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 435,469 $ 177,742 Term deposits 4,836 3,275 Marketable securities 4,654 3,828 Accounts receivable and other 4 86,351 75,310 Inventories 5 162,785 163,234 Current portion of employee benefit plan assets 6,025 — Assets held for sale 11,929 12,471 712,049 435,860 Restricted cash 1,983 3,080 Other assets 30,647 22,943 Employee benefit plan assets — 6,244 Property, plant and equipment 4,044,955 4,088,202 Goodwill 92,591 92,591 $ 4,882,225 $ 4,648,920 LIABILITIES & EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 144,629 $ 139,104 Current portion of capital lease liabilities 10,342 9,913 Current portion of debt 6 216,667 66,667 Current portion of asset retirement obligations 1,783 1,782 Current portion of employee benefit plan obligations 1,133 — Liabilities associated with assets held for sale 4,229 4,257 378,783 221,723 Debt 6 380,423 413,065 Lease liabilities 11,399 15,143 Employee benefit plan obligations 17,464 18,224 Asset retirement obligations 94,174 94,235 Deferred income tax liabilities 413,339 412,717 1,295,582 1,175,107 Equity Share capital 10 3,135,955 3,054,563 Treasury stock (11,587 ) (8,662 ) Contributed surplus 2,634,246 2,627,441 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (28,266 ) (28,966 ) Deficit (2,189,129 ) (2,229,867 ) Total equity attributable to shareholders of the Company 3,541,219 3,414,509 Attributable to non-controlling interests 11 45,424 59,304 3,586,643 3,473,813 $ 4,882,225 $ 4,648,920





Eldorado Gold Corporation Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Operations For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited – in thousands of U.S. dollars except share and per share amounts) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, Note 2020

2019

2020

2019

Revenue Metal sales 7 $ 255,917 $ 173,678 $ 460,572 $ 253,702 Cost of sales Production costs 109,477 100,896 210,839 152,817 Depreciation and amortization 58,328 41,188 110,691 61,130 167,805 142,084 321,530 213,947 Earnings from mine operations 88,112 31,594 139,042 39,755 Exploration and evaluation expenses 2,333 2,529 5,560 7,894 Mine standby costs 8 5,029 3,450 9,059 11,443 General and administrative expenses 6,157 8,084 14,444 15,256 Employee benefit plan expense 766 510 1,457 1,109 Share-based payments expense 12 2,863 2,498 4,658 5,400 Reversal of impairment — (11,690 ) — (11,690 ) Write-down (reversal) of assets (295 ) 410 (92 ) 427 Foreign exchange loss (gain) (1,238 ) 480 (2,000 ) 235 Earnings from operations 72,497 25,323 105,956 9,681 Other income 9 1,356 8,655 36 10,288 Finance costs 9 (6,480 ) (16,786 ) (22,687 ) (24,117 ) Earnings (loss) from operations before income tax 67,373 17,192 83,305 (4,148 ) Income tax expense 23,671 8,010 45,076 14,042 Net earnings (loss) for the period $ 43,702 $ 9,182 $ 38,229 $ (18,190 ) Attributable to: Shareholders of the Company 45,618 12,151 40,738 (14,814 ) Non-controlling interests (1,916 ) (2,969 ) (2,509 ) (3,376 ) Net earnings (loss) for the period $ 43,702 $ 9,182 $ 38,229 $ (18,190 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding (thousands) Basic 169,867 158,372 167,524 158,345 Diluted 173,787 161,276 171,342 158,345 Net earnings (loss) per share attributable to shareholders of the Company: Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 0.27 $ 0.08 $ 0.24 $ (0.09 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.26 $ 0.08 $ 0.24 $ (0.09 )





Eldorado Gold Corporation Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited – in thousands of U.S. dollars) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2020

2019

2020

2019

Net earnings (loss) for the period $ 43,702 $ 9,182 $ 38,229 $ (18,190 ) Other comprehensive (loss) income: Items that will not be reclassified to earnings or loss: Change in fair value of investments in equity securities, net of tax 1,766 1,016 898 1,163 Actuarial gains (losses) on employee benefit plans, net of tax 30 (63 ) (198 ) (409 ) Total other comprehensive income for the period 1,796 953 700 754 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period $ 45,498 $ 10,135 $ 38,929 $ (17,436 ) Attributable to: Shareholders of the Company 47,414 13,104 41,438 (14,060 ) Non-controlling interests (1,916 ) (2,969 ) (2,509 ) (3,376 ) $ 45,498 $ 10,135 $ 38,929 $ (17,436 )





Eldorado Gold Corporation Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited – in thousands of U.S. dollars) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, Note 2020

2019

2020

2019

Cash flows generated from (used in): Operating activities Net earnings (loss) for the period $ 43,702 $ 9,182 $ 38,229 $ (18,190 ) Items not affecting cash: Depreciation and amortization 58,883 41,188 111,810 61,130 Finance costs 6,498 16,786 22,722 24,117 Interest income (894 ) (939 ) (1,283 ) (2,154 ) Unrealized foreign exchange gain (512 ) (178 ) (3,050 ) (351 ) Income tax expense 23,671 8,010 45,076 14,042 Loss on disposal of assets 96 951 2,550 1,013 Write-down (reversal) of assets (295 ) 410 (92 ) 427 Share-based payments expense 12 2,863 2,498 4,658 5,400 Employee benefit plan expense 766 510 1,457 1,109 Income from royalty sale — (8,075 ) — (8,075 ) Reversal of impairment — (11,690 ) — (11,690 ) 134,778 58,653 222,077 66,778 Property reclamation payments (474 ) (896 ) (1,000 ) (1,796 ) Employee benefit plan payments (435 ) (1,349 ) (671 ) (1,349 ) Income taxes paid (18,128 ) (4,010 ) (32,847 ) (4,010 ) Interest paid (17,588 ) (14,886 ) (20,358 ) (15,136 ) Interest received 894 939 1,283 2,154 Changes in non-cash working capital 13 583 12,572 (15,587 ) 3,754 Net cash generated from operating activities 99,630 51,023 152,897 50,395 Investing activities Purchase of property, plant and equipment (37,126 ) (48,020 ) (77,608 ) (113,940 ) Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment 683 3,392 705 3,772 Value added taxes related to mineral property expenditures, net 168 (5,348 ) (5,483 ) (7,719 ) Decrease (increase) in term deposits 49,964 1,897 (1,561 ) 1,871 Decrease (increase) in restricted cash (77 ) 10,640 1,097 10,194 Capitalized interest — (3,848 ) — (3,848 ) Proceeds on pre-commercial production sales, net — 7,606 — 12,159 Net cash generated from (used in) investing activities 13,612 (33,681 ) (82,850 ) (97,511 ) Financing activities Cash received for issuance of shares 60,243 18 87,079 18 Acquisition of non-controlling interest 11 (7,500 ) — (7,500 ) — Contributions from non-controlling interests 301 — 301 — Proceeds from borrowings 6 — 494,000 150,000 494,000 Repayment of borrowings 6 (33,333 ) (600,000 ) (33,333 ) (600,000 ) Loan financing costs — (14,995 ) — (14,995 ) Principal portion of lease liabilities (2,499 ) (1,312 ) (5,033 ) (2,386 ) Purchase of treasury stock (3,679 ) — (3,679 ) — Net cash generated from (used in) financing activities 13,533 (122,289 ) 187,835 (123,363 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 126,775 (104,947 ) 257,882 (170,479 ) Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 308,780 220,780 177,742 286,312 Cash in disposal group held for sale (86 ) (724 ) (155 ) (724 ) Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 435,469 $ 115,109 $ 435,469 $ 115,109



