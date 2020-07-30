Osisko Metals Files Positive Pine Point PEA

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Metals Incorporated (the "Company" or "Osisko Metals") ( TSX-V: OM ; OTCQX: OMZNF ; FRANKFURT: 0B51 ) announces that further to its news release dated June 15th “Osisko Metals Files Pine Point PEA”, it has today filed the associated National Instrument 43-101 (“NI 43-101”) technical report for its wholly-owned Pine Point Project (the “Pine Point Project” or the “Project”), located near the town of Hay River in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The report, entitled “Pine Point Lead-Zinc Project Preliminary Economic Assessment” (the “Report”) is dated effective June 11, 2020. The PEA was prepared in collaboration with independent engineering firms BBA Inc., WSP Canada Inc., and Tetra Tech. A summary of key highlights are listed in Table 1.



A copy of the Report can be found at www.sedar.com

Table 1: PEA Highlight Results (all figures in CAN$ unless otherwise noted)

After-Tax Internal Rate of Return ("IRR") 29.6% After-Tax Net Present Value ("NPV") (Discount Rate 8%) $500M After-Tax Payback Period (Years) 2.9 Pre-Production CAPEX (including $71.2M Contingency) $555M Average Annual LOM Production Zinc 327Mlb Average Annual LOM Production Lead 143Mlb Life of Mine ("LOM") 10 Years Total Mineral Resources Mined 39.1Mt Average ZnEq Diluted (12%) Grade of Mineral Resources Mined 6.17% Gross Revenue After Royalty (LOM) $4,371M After-tax Operating Cash Flow (LOM) $1,064M C1 Costs over LOM (ZnEq)* US$0.67/lb Estimated All-In Costs (Total CAPEX plus OPEX, ZnEq)** US$0.82/lb LOM Zinc Price US$1.15/lb LOM Lead Price US$0.95/lb FX Rate (CAD:USD) 1.31

*C1 cost is mine site cost plus smelting, transport and royalty

**All-in costs are C1 plus sustaining CAPEX

Cautionary Statement: The reader is advised that the PEA summarized in this press release is preliminary in nature and is intended to provide an initial, high-level review of the project’s economic potential and design options. The PEA mine plan and economic model includes numerous assumptions and the use of Inferred Resources. Inferred Resources are considered to be too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves, and there is no certainty that the PEA will be realized.

About Osisko Metals

Osisko Metals Incorporated is a Canadian exploration and development company creating value in the base metal space with a focus on zinc mineral assets. The Company controls Canada’s two premier zinc mining camps. The Company’s key properties are: 1) the Pine Point Mining Camp (“PPMC”), located in the Northwest Territories, for which the current PEA has indicated an after-tax NPV of $500M and IRR of 29.6%. The proposed mine, if it entered into production, would be the 4th largest in the Americas and the 9th in the world producing clean, high grade zinc and lead concentrates. The Project is host to a Mineral Resource of 12.9Mt of Indicated Mineral Resources grading 6.29% ZnEq and 37.6Mt of Inferred Mineral Resources grading 6.80% ZnEq. The PPMC is located on the south shore of Great Slave Lake in the Northwest Territories, near infrastructure and paved highway access and with 100 kilometres of viable haulage roads already in place. 2) The Bathurst Mining Camp (“BMC”), located in northern New Brunswick, has Indicated Mineral Resources of 1.96 Mt grading 5.77% zinc, 2.38% lead, 0.22% copper and 68.9g/t silver (9.00% ZnEq) and Inferred Mineral Resources of 3.85 Mt grading 5.34% zinc, 1.49% lead, 0.32% copper and 47.7 g/t silver (7.96% ZnEq) in the Key Anacon and Gilmour South deposits. Please refer to the technical report entitled “NI 43-101 Maiden Resource Estimate for the Bathurst Mining Camp, New Brunswick, Canada” dated April 4, 2019 (with an effective date of February 20, 2019) which has been filed on SEDAR.

The mineral resources mentioned in this press release conform to NI43-101 standards and were prepared by independent qualified persons, as defined by NI43-101 guidelines. The above-mentioned mineral resources are not mineral reserves as they do not have demonstrated economic viability. The quantity and grade of the reported Inferred Mineral Resources are conceptual in nature and are estimated based on limited geological evidence and sampling. Geological evidence is sufficient to imply but not verify geological grade and/or quality of continuity. Zinc equivalency percentages are calculated using metal prices, forecasted metal recoveries, concentrate grades, transport costs, smelter payable metals and charges (see respective technical reports for details).

For further information on this press release, visit www.osiskometals.com or contact:

Killian Charles

VP Corporate Development

Osisko Metals Incorporated

(514) 861-4441

Email: info@osiskometals.com

www.osiskometals.com

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often, but not always, using phrases such as “expects”, or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “interpreted”, management’s view”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, “plans”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “forecasts”, “estimates”, “potential”, “feasibility”, “believes” or “intends” or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results “may” or “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. This news release contains forward-looking information pertaining to, among other things: the Pine Point Project having world-class potential, including the potential to be one of the top ten zinc mines; the results of the PEA, including, but not limited to, the IRR, NPV and estimated costs, production, production rate and mine life; the expectation that the Pine Point Project will be an robust operation and profitable at a variety of prices and assumptions; the expected high quality of the Pine Point concentrates; the potential impact of the Pine Point Project in the Northwest Territories, including but not limited to the potential generation of tax revenue and contribution of jobs; and the Pine Point Project having the potential for mineral resource expansion and new discoveries. Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management, in light of management’s experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, including, without limitation, assumptions about: favourable equity and debt capital markets; the ability to raise any necessary additional capital on reasonable terms to advance the development of its projects and pursue planned exploration; future prices of zinc and lead; the timing and results of exploration and drilling programs; the accuracy of mineral resource estimates; production costs; operating conditions being favourable; political and regulatory stability; the receipt of governmental and third party approvals; licences and permits being received on favourable terms; sustained labour stability; stability in financial and capital markets; availability of equipment; and positive relations with local groups. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, risks relating to the ability of exploration activities (including drill results) to accurately predict mineralization; errors in management’s geological modelling; capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates; the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results; delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals; Osisko Metals’ history of losses and negative cash flow; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; changes in equity markets; inflation; the global economic climate; fluctuations in commodity prices; the ability of Osisko Metals to complete further exploration activities, including drilling; delays in the development of projects; environmental risks; community and non-governmental actions; other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry; the ability of Osisko Metals to retain its key management employees and skilled and experienced personnel; and those risks set out in the Company’s public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.