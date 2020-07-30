Bristow Group Announces Fiscal Year 2021 First Quarter Earnings Release Call

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE: VTOL), one of the largest helicopter operators in the world, today announced it will release financial results for its first quarter for fiscal year 2021 after the market closes on Thursday, August 6, 2020. In connection with the release, Bristow has scheduled a conference call for Friday, August 7, 2020 to begin at 10 a.m. ET (9 a.m. CT).



Investors may participate in the call by phone. Dial 800-353-6461 for domestic callers or +1 334-323-0501 for international callers, at least 10 minutes before the call, using the access code 1268149. A telephone replay will be available until noon on August 21, 2020, by dialing 888-203-1112 and utilizing the access code above. The accompanying investor presentation will be available on August 7, 2020, on the investor section of Bristow’s website at www.bristowgroup.com .

ABOUT BRISTOW GROUP

Bristow is the world’s leading provider of offshore oil and gas transportation, search and rescue (SAR) and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations worldwide. Bristow’s strategically located global fleet supports operations in the North Sea, Nigeria and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico; as well as in most of the other major offshore oil and gas producing regions of the world, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Egypt, Guyana, Suriname and Trinidad. Bristow provides SAR services to the private sector worldwide and to the public sector for the United Kingdom on behalf of the Maritime and Coastguard Agency. To learn more, visit our website at www.bristowgroup.com.

Investors

Bristow Group Inc.

Grant Newman

+1 713.369.4692

InvestorRelations@bristowgroup.com