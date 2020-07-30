Onslow County Schools to Receive More Than $10.5 Million

The State of North Carolina and FEMA have approved more than $10.5 million to reimburse Onslow County Schools for Hurricane Florence-related expenses.

Funds cover removing immediate safety threats at public elementary, middle and high schools throughout the county. Actions included installing temporary roofs at schools following storm-related damage, mold remediation and air quality testing.

“Hurricane Florence’s landfall in southeastern North Carolina on Sept. 14, 2018 brought devastation to many coastal communities,” said Onslow County Schools Superintendent Dr. Barry Collins. “Onslow County was hit particularly hard, and Onslow County Schools suffered significant damage at school facilities across the district. We are extremely thankful for the funding OCS received from the state immediately following the storm and applaud the effort of our district staff for the work put into the preparation and submission of the FEMA application. The funds provided by the state were important in bridging the gap while awaiting FEMA reimbursement.

“Onslow County Schools understands all too well the time needed to fully process recovery applications. We appreciate the reimbursement and are glad it will restore funds to the state which were provided to help the district begin our recovery efforts in the immediate aftermath of the storm.”

A total of more than $11.4 million in Hurricane Florence-related expenses has been approved for Onslow County Schools.

FEMA’s Public Assistance program provides grants for state and local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations to reimburse the cost of debris removal, emergency protective measures and permanent repair work.

Public Assistance is a cost-sharing program. FEMA reimburses applicants at least 75 percent of eligible costs and the remaining 25 percent is covered by the state. The federal share is paid directly to the state to disburse to agencies, local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations that incurred costs.

FEMA’s total share for this project is more than $7.9 million and the state’s share is more than $2.6 million.

For more information on North Carolina’s recovery from Hurricane Florence, visit ncdps.gov/Florence and FEMA.gov/Disaster/4393. Follow us on Twitter: @NCEmergency and @FEMARegion4.