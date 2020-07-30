Presidents Island Deer Hunting Opportunity in Tennessee Conservation Raffle

NASHVILLE --- An opportunity to participate in a highly coveted Presidents Island archery hunt is among the prizes for a lucky winner in the 2020 Tennessee Conservation Raffle. The deer package includes two, 3-day hunts on Presidents Island, crossbow, onsite camping, tree climbing gear, and more!

Located in southwest Shelby County along the Mississippi River near downtown Memphis, Presidents Island is Tennessee’s most sought-after deer bow hunt. The 6,800 acres have been opened for hunting for 20 years and is know as a place to harvest a large mature buck. The unit has a 9-point or better harvest rule and currently will take you about 10 years of putting into the quota hunt pool to get drawn.

The deer hunting package is one of the seven, priceless outdoor experiences available to win this year. The winner of this package will join 30 other hunters for two 3-day archery hunts. The antler restrictions, limited access and low-density archery-only draw opportunities have produced some world class bucks over the years. During the hunt, the winner will have the option to lodge in a luxury Oliver Travel Trailer near Presidents Island.

Along with the President Island hunt, the winner will receive a Ravin R26 Crossbow, a Huskemaw Crossfield Crossbow Scope, a Hawk Hellum Pro Hang-On Stand and Climbing Sticks, and a choice of LaCrosse hunting boots. Tickets are available online at https://raffle.twrf.net/.

Formerly known as the Elk Tag Raffle, this year’s Conservation Raffle has opportunities for everyone whether a hunter, fisherman, camper, or lover of the outdoors. One hundred percent of the funds from the raffle goes to support wildlife habitat restoration.

In addition to the deer hunting package, other packages available this year include an elk hunting package including a tag to participate in the 2020 Tennessee elk hunt; a fishing package which includes a day of fishing with the legendary Bill Dance; turkey hunting package which includes a spot in the Governor’s One-Shot; off-road package with a 2020 Honda Pioneer UTV; waterfowl hunting package; and a camping package. All the packages feature additional items and a complete list of the prizes can be found at https://raffle.twrf.net/.

A single ticket is $20, three tickets for $50, and 10 for $100 and are on sale now until Aug. 16. There is no limit to the number of raffle tickets that can be purchased and the more tickets you buy, the better opportunity you have of grabbing one of the packages. Raffle tickets may be purchased online directly at https://raffle.twrf.net/.

The winning tickets will be drawn live this year at the August meeting of the Commission which will be held in Kingsport. The seven winners will be drawn for the seven great packages. The first person drawn will get to select the prize package they prefer. The next person drawn will select their package and the process will continue until all seven packages are selected.

TWRF is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting habitat conservation, responsible land stewardship, and Tennessee's hunting and fishing heritage for the benefit of the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and Tennessee's outdoor enthusiasts.

---TWRA---