Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,148 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 177,738 in the last 365 days.

New Plastics for a Circular Economy Workshop Report Released

The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy’s Bioenergy Technologies Office (BETO) and Advanced Manufacturing Office (AMO) have released the Plastics for a Circular Economy Workshop: Summary Report. This report summarizes the results of a BETO and AMO co-sponsored public workshop held in Denver, Colorado, on December 11-12, 2019. This workshop was held as part of the Plastics Innovation Challenge, a comprehensive DOE program to accelerate innovations in energy-efficient plastics recycling technologies.

The Plastics for a Circular Economy Workshop provided a forum for stakeholders from industry, academia, and National Laboratories to discuss the challenges associated with plastic waste. Plastic waste in the environment, including the ocean, poses a unique problem for stakeholders. New technology may reduce plastic in the environment, but without approaches to mitigate virgin plastic production, plastic waste accumulation will continue.

This workshop report highlights discussions concerning the development of new plastics materials that are recyclable by design or biodegradable and ways to reduce existing plastic waste. Specific topics included key challenges and opportunities facing biological and chemical recycling, composite recycling, flexible packaging, end of life consequences, and redesigning a recycling system for the future.

Read the report.

You just read:

New Plastics for a Circular Economy Workshop Report Released

Distribution channels: Energy Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.