HAWKINS, INC. DECLARES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.2325 PER SHARE

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, Minn., July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Hawkins, Inc. (Nasdaq: HWKN), at its meeting on July 30, 2020, declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.2325 per share payable August 28, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 14, 2020. Hawkins has consistently paid out a dividend since 1985.

Hawkins, Inc. distributes, blends and manufactures chemicals and other specialty ingredients for its customers in a wide variety of industries. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, and with 44 facilities in 20 states, the Company creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and customized applications.

