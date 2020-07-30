Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,149 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 177,736 in the last 365 days.

HAWKINS, INC. DECLARES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.2325 PER SHARE

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, Minn., July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Hawkins, Inc. (Nasdaq:  HWKN), at its meeting on July 30, 2020, declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.2325 per share payable August 28, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 14, 2020.  Hawkins has consistently paid out a dividend since 1985.

Hawkins, Inc. distributes, blends and manufactures chemicals and other specialty ingredients for its customers in a wide variety of industries. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, and with 44 facilities in 20 states, the Company creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and customized applications.

####

Contacts:
Jeffrey P. Oldenkamp
Chief Financial Officer
612/617-8571
Jeff.Oldenkamp@HawkinsInc.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

HAWKINS, INC. DECLARES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.2325 PER SHARE

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Chemical Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.