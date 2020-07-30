Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Houston Wire & Cable Company Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Houston Wire & Cable Company (Nasdaq:HWCC) announced today that the company will release Second Quarter 2020 results after market close on Thursday, August 6th, 2020.

As previously announced, the company has discontinued the practice of hosting quarterly earnings calls.

About the Company
With 45 years’ experience in the industry, Houston Wire & Cable Company, an industrial distributor, is a large provider of products in the U.S market. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the Company has sales and distribution facilities strategically located throughout the United States.

Standard stock items available for immediate delivery include continuous and interlocked armor cable; instrumentation cable; medium voltage cable; high temperature wire; portable cord; power cable; primary and secondary aluminum distribution cable; private branded products, including LifeGuard™, a low-smoke, zero-halogen cable; mechanical wire and cable and related hardware, including wire rope, lifting products and synthetic rope and slings; corrosion resistant fasteners, hose clamps, and rivets.

Comprehensive value-added services include same-day shipping, knowledgeable sales staff, inventory management programs, just-in-time delivery, logistics support, customized online ordering capabilities and 24/7/365 service.

CONTACT:
      Kayla Draper
      Investor Relations Coordinator & Assistant to the CEO
      Direct: 713.609.2227
      Fax: 713.609.2168
      kdraper@houwire.com

Primary Logo

