Diazyme Laboratories, Inc. Announces Partnership for COVID-19 Molecular Diagnostics Test

“Here at Diazyme, we continue to address gaps in testing during the COVID-19 public health emergency. The SARS-CoV-2 Fluorescent PCR Kit- Maccura Biotechnology (USA) LLC is a RT-PCR test intended for the qualitative detection of SARS-CoV-2 viral nucleic acids in upper respiratory specimens (e.g., oropharyngeal swabs, nasopharyngeal swabs, nasal swabs, and mid-turbinate swabs) from individuals suspected of COVID-19. The demand for molecular diagnostic tests continue to outpace availability and wait times are getting too long to be meaningful in quarantine situations. We are pleased to announce our partnership with Maccura, bringing more test capacity to clinical laboratories", said Dr. Chong Yuan, Managing Director of Diazyme Laboratories, Inc.

“Maccura Biotechnology (USA) LLC is pleased to enter into a partnership with Diazyme Laboratories, Inc. providing additional testing capacity during the public health emergency in the USA. We have a long business relationship with Diazyme and continue to work together in many areas globally,” said Jinson Xu, the General Manager of Maccura Biotechnology (USA) LLC.

