Exagen to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 40th Annual Growth Conference

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exagen Inc. (Nasdaq: XGN), an organization dedicated to transforming the care continuum for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases, today announced that Ron Rocca, President and Chief Executive Officer of Exagen, will present at the Canaccord Genuity 40th Annual Growth Conference on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at 2:00 pm EDT. The conference will be a virtual event this year.



Interested parties may access a link to the webcast of Mr. Rocca’s presentation online from the investor relations section of the Exagen website at https://investors.exagen.com/ . A replay of the webcast will be available using the link for 60 days after the presentation.

About Exagen Inc.

Exagen is dedicated to transforming the care continuum for patients suffering from debilitating and chronic autoimmune diseases by enabling timely differential diagnosis and optimizing therapeutic intervention. Exagen has developed and is commercializing a portfolio of innovative testing products under its AVISE® brand, several of which are based on its proprietary Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products, or CB-CAPs, technology. Exagen’s goal is to enable rheumatologists to improve care for patients through the differential diagnosis, prognosis and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including SLE and rheumatoid arthritis.

CONTACTS: