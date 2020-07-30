COVID-19 Likely to Accelerate Energy Transition in the Power Sector

Pandemic dramatically alters energy consumption patterns, leaving suppliers vulnerable

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically altered electricity consumption patterns, shifting energy supply and demand curves that may lead to structural changes in the U.S. power sector sooner than previously expected.

According to a new report from CoBank’s Knowledge Exchange Division, the recent load recovery appears to be short-lived and energy demand is unlikely to revisit pre-pandemic levels before 2022.

While residential demand has staved off the worst of the losses, there are worrisome signs that this sector will also begin to weaken. In particular, the prospect that one-in-five Americans has already been dislocated by the pandemic suggests an additional drag on total demand is coming before year-end. As federal jobless benefits lapse, service disconnections won’t be offset by new service requests.

“Traditional relief measures for energy suppliers like accelerated load recovery, higher wholesale power prices or rate relief might not be available this time around,” said Teri Viswanath, lead economist, power, water and energy, CoBank. “This leads us to believe that the power sector will likely need to make tough choices to navigate the pandemic.”

The available avenues for upstream adaptation start with belt tightening. Namely, shifting or deferring capital spending and reassessing underutilized assets are in order. More to the point, the prospect of a sustained drag on demand might fast-track coal unit retirements, as owners simply find the operating overhead too burdensome.

Generation losses over the past quarter have largely been borne by U.S. coal-fired power plants. Coal generation’s market share has been trending down since 2010. The pandemic has intensified fuel competition, accelerated this development and possibly fast-forwarded what would have otherwise been a decade-long cycle of energy transition in the U.S. dispatch stack.

The full report, “Power Sector Demand Destruction Forces Hard Choices,” is available on cobank.com.

