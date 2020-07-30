Builders FirstSource Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

Focused execution and strong housing fundamentals drive record profitability

DALLAS, July 30, 2020 -- Builders FirstSource, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLDR) today reported its results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2020.

Second Quarter 2020 Highlights:

Net sales for the quarter increased by 2.2% compared to the prior year period

- Core organic sales declined 2.1%, excluding acquisitions and commodity impacts

- Acquisitions contributed net sales growth of 2.5%

- Estimated sales volume, which includes core organic and acquisitions, grew by 0.4%

- Commodity inflation increased sales by 1.8%

Net income of $78.9 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, and adjusted net income of $79.2 million, or $0.67 per diluted share

Strong quarter-end balance sheet with a net debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio of 2.3x and liquidity of $1.2 billion.

CEO Chad Crow said, “We are incredibly proud of our team’s ability to overcome the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic and produce record-setting second quarter EBITDA results. During the quarter, we carefully monitored local business conditions in order to safely and effectively deliver critical products and services to our customers, all while preserving as many jobs as possible. As we look at our markets, improvement in housing data, record low mortgage rates, and shifts toward suburban living are all encouraging and continue to support demand for our integrated services. To that end, in June, we experienced a sharp sequential rebound in sales. Going forward, we remain confident in our ability to outperform the market as well as mitigate business disruptions outside of our control related to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

CFO Peter Jackson added, “Our proactive actions and focused execution at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic allowed us to operate effectively throughout a challenging environment. During the first half of the year, we actively enhanced our financial flexibility, liquidity, and cash flow to better position our business for continued success. We are pleased with our progress in de-leveraging and fortifying our balance sheet as we reduced our net leverage ratio to 2.3x, which is below the low end of our targeted range.”

Second Quarter 2020 Compared to Second Quarter 2019

Net Sales

Net sales for the second quarter ending June 30, 2020, were $1.9 billion, a 2.2% increase compared to a year ago. Core organic sales declined by 2.1% and commodity price inflation added 1.8% to net sales.

Acquisitions contributed net sales growth of 2.5% attributable to the five acquisitions completed during the prior four quarters.

Value-added product sales volume grew by an estimated 0.4%, led by 3.3% growth in our Windows, Doors, and Millwork product category partially offset by a decline of 2.6% in our Manufactured Products.

Demand remained resilient across our three customer end markets. Single family and multi-family estimated sales volume declined by 0.6% and 1.4%, respectively, while repair and remodel / other grew estimated sales volume by 4.1%.

Gross Margin

Gross margin was $517.3 million, flat compared with the prior year. Our gross margin percentage decreased to 26.6 percent from 27.2 percent in the prior year period. The decrease was attributable to the expected normalization in our lumber and lumber sheet goods product category gross margin percentage compared to the prior year period.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses



SG&A in the second quarter of 2020 was $388.1 million, a decrease of approximately $13.4 million, driven by disciplined cost reduction which resulted in lower variable compensation and benefit expenses, travel and entertainment expense, as well as lower fuel expense. As a percentage of sales, SG&A decreased by 110 basis points to 19.9 percent.

Interest Expense

Interest expense decreased by $2.6 million to $26.8 million compared to the same period last year. The year over year decrease is largely due to one-time charges related to debt financing transactions executed in the prior year period. Adjusting for the one-time charges in both periods, interest expense increased by $1.7 million due to a higher outstanding debt balance as compared to the prior year quarter, partially offset by the effect of lower interest rates.

Income Tax Expense

Income tax expense in the second quarter of 2020 was $23.5 million, or an effective tax rate of 23.0%. In the same period of the prior year, income tax expense was $19.7 million, or an effective tax rate of 22.8%.

Adjusted Net Income

Net income was $78.9 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, compared to $66.6 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, in the same period a year ago.

Adjusted net income was $79.2 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, compared to $74.1 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2019. The increase in adjusted net income of $5.1 million, or 6.9%, was primarily driven by the reduction in variable SG&A described above.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA grew $16.3 million to $161.9 million, an increase of 11.2%, setting a quarterly record. The increase was driven by our cost management measures during the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, Adjusted EBITDA improved to 8.3% of sales in the second quarter from 7.6% in the same period a year ago.

Year to Date June 30, 2020 Financial Information:

Net Sales

Net sales year to date were $3.7 billion, a 5.6% increase compared to the first half of 2019, largely driven by the impact of acquisitions of 3.0% while core organic growth contributed 0.6%. Commodity inflation and one additional selling day increased sales by 1.2% and 0.8%, respectively.

Estimated sales volume grew 3.6%. Demand increased across our three customer end markets. We grew in all of our product categories with the exception of Gypsum, Roofing and Insulation.

Gross Margin

Gross margin increased $23.6 million to $982.7 million. Our gross margin percentage decreased to 26.3% in the first half of 2020 from 27.1% in the first six months of 2019, an 80 basis point decrease. The decrease was attributable to the expected normalization in our lumber and lumber sheet goods product category gross margin percentage, compared to the prior year period in which we experienced a particularly strong gross margin percentage, due in part to commodity deflation.

Adjusted Net Income

GAAP net income was $87.7 million, or $0.75 per diluted share, compared to $102.3 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, in the first half of 2019, a decrease of $0.13 per diluted share, or 14.9%.



Adjusted net income was $119.4 million, or $1.02 per diluted share, compared to $113.9 million, or $0.98 per diluted share, in the first half of 2019, an increase of $0.04 per diluted share. The increase in adjusted net income of $5.5 million, or 4.8%, was primarily driven by the increase in net sales, partially offset by higher SG&A.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA for the first half of 2020 grew $12.4 million to a record $258.9 million, or 6.9% percent of sales, compared to $246.5 million, or 7.0% of sales, for the first half of 2019, an increase of 5.0%. The year over year improvement was due to the increased gross margin partially offset by higher SG&A, related to the acquisitions completed over the last four quarters.

Capital Structure, Leverage, and Liquidity Information:

Adjusted EBITDA, on a trailing twelve-month basis, was $528.0 million and net debt was $1.237 million as of June 30, 2020. Our net leverage ratio decreased to 2.3x net debt to Adjusted EBITDA at June 30, 2020 from 2.8x as of March 31, 2020, a reduction of 0.5x and below the Company’s target leverage ratio of between 2.5x and 3.5x.

Cash generated by operating activities was $169.9 million in the first six months of the year. Cash used in investing activities was $69.3 million in the first half of 2020 including capital expenditures, net of proceeds, of $53.4 million and $15.9 million used for our acquisitions.

In April of 2020, we completed a private offering of an additional $350.0 million in aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes due 2027 at an issue price of 98.75% of par value. Proceeds were used to repay the funds drawn under our revolving credit facility and to pay related transaction fees and expenses, with the remaining net proceeds available as cash on hand.

Liquidity as of June 30, 2020 was $1.2 billion, consisting of $817.8 million in net borrowing availability under the revolving credit facility and $385.5 million cash on hand.

Outlook

Mr. Crow concluded, “Our first half results demonstrate a positive overall homebuilding environment, supported by tailwinds and rising demand across our diverse, national footprint. We are focusing our efforts on disciplined cost management while we work to efficiently meet customer demand, manage the impact of accelerating commodity inflation and generate additional cash flow in the third quarter. We are exceptionally well-positioned to execute on organic and inorganic value-enhancing growth opportunities that advance our long-range plan, and help us win in our markets. I especially thank our fifteen thousand team members for the milestones achieved and the ongoing safety-first emphasis in an unprecedented environment.”

The Company has provided supplemental non-GAAP financial information for the consolidated company that is adjusted to exclude one-time integration, one-time refinancing, and other costs (“Adjusted”). As the information included herein includes non-GAAP financial information, please refer to the accompanying financial schedules for non-GAAP reconciliations to their GAAP equivalents.

Please refer to the accompanying financial schedules for more information.

Conference Call

Builders FirstSource will host a conference call Friday, July 31, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (CT) and will simultaneously broadcast it live on the Internet. The earnings release presentation will be posted at www.bldr.com under the “investors” section after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. To participate in the teleconference, please dial into the call a few minutes before the start time: 800-458-4121 (U.S. and Canada) and 323-794-2093 (international), Conference ID: 3901667. A replay of the call will be available at 1:00 p.m. Central Time through August 15th. To access the replay, please dial 888-203-1112 (U.S. and Canada) and 719-457-0820 (international) and refer to pass code 3901667. The live webcast and archived replay can also be accessed on the Company's website at www.bldr.com under the “Investors” section. The online archive of the webcast will be available for approximately 90 days.

About Builders FirstSource

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Builders FirstSource is the largest U.S. supplier of building products, prefabricated components, and value-added services to the professional market segment for new residential construction and repair and remodeling. We provide customers an integrated homebuilding solution, offering manufacturing, supply, delivery and installation of a full range of structural and related building products. We operate in 40 states with approximately 400 locations and have a market presence in 77 of the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas, providing geographic diversity and balanced end market exposure. We service customers from strategically located distribution and manufacturing facilities (certain of which are co-located) that produce value-added products such as roof and floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and pre-hung doors. Builders FirstSource also distributes dimensional lumber and lumber sheet goods, millwork, windows, interior and exterior doors, and other building products. For more information about Builders FirstSource, visit the Company’s website at www.bldr.com.

Cautionary Notice

Statements in this news release and the schedules hereto that are not purely historical facts or that necessarily depend upon future events, including statements about expected market share gains, forecasted financial performance or other statements about anticipations, beliefs, expectations, hopes, intentions or strategies for the future, may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. In addition, oral statements made by our directors, officers and employees to the investor and analyst communities, media representatives and others, depending upon their nature, may also constitute forward-looking statements. As with the forward-looking statements included in this release, these forward-looking statements are by nature inherently uncertain, and actual results may differ materially as a result of many factors. All forward-looking statements are based upon information available to Builders FirstSource, Inc. on the date this release was submitted. Builders FirstSource, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Any forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the events or results described in the forward-looking statements, including risks or uncertainties related to the recent novel coronavirus disease 2019 (also known as “COVID-19”) pandemic, the Company’s growth strategies, including gaining market share, or the Company’s revenues and operating results being highly dependent on, among other things, the homebuilding industry, lumber prices and the economy. Builders FirstSource, Inc. may not succeed in addressing these and other risks. Further information regarding factors that could affect our financial and other results can be found in the risk factors section of Builders FirstSource, Inc.’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Consequently, all forward-looking statements in this release are qualified by the factors, risks and uncertainties contained therein.

BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts) Net sales $ 1,945,643 $ 1,904,523 $ 3,732,664 $ 3,535,823 Cost of sales 1,428,311 1,387,367 2,749,919 2,576,692 Gross margin 517,332 517,156 982,745 959,131 Selling, general and administrative expenses 388,077 401,511 792,543 771,595 Income from operations 129,255 115,645 190,202 187,536 Interest expense, net 26,812 29,382 78,743 54,283 Income before income taxes 102,443 86,263 111,459 133,253 Income tax expense 23,519 19,659 23,768 30,941 Net income $ 78,924 $ 66,604 $ 87,691 $ 102,312 Comprehensive income $ 78,924 $ 66,604 $ 87,691 $ 102,312 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.68 $ 0.58 $ 0.75 $ 0.89 Diluted $ 0.67 $ 0.57 $ 0.75 $ 0.88 Weighted average common shares: Basic 116,634 115,757 116,446 115,592 Diluted 117,547 116,919 117,520 116,726

BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

June 30, December 31, 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 385,461 $ 14,096 Accounts receivable, less allowances of $16,834 and $13,492 at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 719,684 614,946 Other receivables 45,164 77,447 Inventories, net 615,142 561,255 Other current assets 36,136 39,123 Total current assets 1,801,587 1,306,867 Property, plant and equipment, net 743,542 721,887 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 286,354 292,684 Goodwill 777,283 769,022 Intangible assets, net 126,519 128,388 Deferred income taxes 7,693 8,417 Other assets, net 21,700 22,225 Total assets $ 3,764,678 $ 3,249,490 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 554,394 $ 436,823 Accrued liabilities 292,851 308,950 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 61,887 61,653 Current maturities of long-term debt 23,974 13,875 Total current liabilities 933,106 821,301 Noncurrent portion of operating lease liabilities 230,634 236,948 Long-term debt, net of current maturities, debt discount, and debt issuance costs 1,577,884 1,277,398 Deferred income taxes 38,169 36,645 Other long-term liabilities 68,951 52,245 Total liabilities 2,848,744 2,424,537 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000 shares authorized; zero shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $0.01 par value, 200,000 shares authorized; 116,701 and 116,052 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 1,167 1,161 Additional paid-in capital 578,239 574,955 Retained earnings 336,528 248,837 Total stockholders' equity 915,934 824,953 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,764,678 $ 3,249,490

BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 (Unaudited)

(In thousands) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 87,691 $ 102,312 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 57,875 47,390 Amortization of debt issuance costs and debt discount 1,587 2,132 Loss on extinguishment of debt, net 5,349 1,498 Deferred income taxes 2,248 21,390 Stock compensation expense 6,720 6,038 Net gain on sale of assets and asset impairments (188 ) (1,023 ) Changes in assets and liabilities, net of assets acquired and liabilities assumed: Receivables (69,991 ) (47,113 ) Inventories (53,685 ) (20,631 ) Other current assets 2,987 7,271 Other assets and liabilities 39,452 1,057 Accounts payable 108,152 90,050 Accrued liabilities (18,311 ) (31,586 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 169,886 178,785 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (54,809 ) (45,392 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 1,451 4,620 Cash used for acquisitions (15,893 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (69,251 ) (40,772 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings under revolving credit facility 791,000 594,000 Repayments under revolving credit facility (818,000 ) (700,000 ) Proceeds from issuance of notes 895,625 400,000 Repayments of long-term debt and other loans (557,964 ) (423,743 ) Payments of debt extinguishment costs (22,686 ) — Payments of loan costs (13,800 ) (7,278 Exercise of stock options 708 1,883 Repurchase of common stock (4,153 ) (2,450 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 270,730 (137,588 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 371,365 425 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 14,096 10,127 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period $ 385,461 $ 10,552

Supplemental disclosure of non-cash activities

Purchases of property, plant and equipment included in accounts payable were $1.9 million and $4.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

The Company acquired assets under operating lease obligations of $26.0 million and $35.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Additionally, the Company acquired assets under finance lease obligations of $10.1 million and $7.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

The Company made cash payments for interest of $55.4 million and $50.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Additionally, the Company made cash payments for taxes of $0.3 million and $2.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of Adjusted Non-GAAP Financial Measures to their GAAP Equivalents

(unaudited)

Note: The company provided detailed explanations of these non-GAAP financial measures in its Form 8K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 30, 2020.

Three months ended Six months ended Twelve months ended June 30, June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 (in millions) (in millions) Reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA: GAAP Net Income $ 78.9 $ 66.6 $ 87.7 $ 102.3 $ 207.2 Acquisition and Integration Expense 0.3 3.2 3.7 8.0 8.7 Debt issuance and refinancing cost (1) - 4.3 28.0 3.6 34.6 Adjusted Net Income 79.2 74.1 119.4 113.9 250.5 Weighted average diluted common shares (in millions) 117.5 116.9 117.5 116.7 Diluted adjusted net income per share: $ 0.67 $ 0.63 $ 1.02 $ 0.98 Reconciling items: Depreciation and amortization expense 28.5 23.8 57.9 47.4 110.5 Interest expense, net 26.8 25.1 50.7 50.7 99.4 Income tax (benefit) expense 23.5 19.7 23.8 30.9 53.8 Stock compensation expense 3.5 3.4 6.7 6.0 12.9 (Gain)/loss on sale and asset impairments 0.1 (0.6 ) - (3.0 ) (0.2 ) Other management-identified adjustments (2) 0.3 0.1 0.4 0.6 1.6 Adjusted EBITDA $ 161.9 $ 145.6 $ 258.9 $ 246.5 $ 528.5 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 8.3 % 7.6 % 7.0 % 7.0 % 7.1 % (1) Costs associated with issuing and extinguishing long term debt in 2020 and 2019. (2) Primarily relates to severance and one time cost.





BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Financial Data (adjusted and unaudited) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (in millions except share amounts) Net sales 1,945.6 1,904.5 3,732.7 3,535.8 Cost of sales 1,428.3 1,387.3 2,750.0 2,576.7 Gross margin 517.3 517.2 982.7 959.1 Gross margin % 26.6 % 27.2 % 26.3 % 27.1 % Adjusted SG&A/Other (excluding depreciation and amortization) as a % of sales (1) 18.3 % 19.5 % 19.4 % 20.1 % Adjusted EBITDA 161.9 145.6 258.9 246.5 Adjusted EBITDA margin % 8.3 % 7.6 % 6.9 % 7.0 % Depreciation and amortization (28.5 ) (23.8 ) (57.9 ) (47.4 ) Interest expense, net of debt issuance cost and refinancing (26.8 ) (25.1 ) (50.7 ) (50.7 ) Income tax expense (23.5 ) (19.7 ) (23.8 ) (30.9 ) Other adjustments (3.9 ) (2.9 ) (7.1 ) (3.6 ) Adjusted Net Income $ 79.2 $ 74.1 $ 119.4 $ 113.9 Basic adjusted net income per share: $ 0.68 $ 0.64 $ 1.03 $ 0.99 Diluted adjusted net income per share: $ 0.67 $ 0.63 $ 1.02 $ 0.98 Weighted average common shares (in millions) Basic 116.6 115.8 116.4 115.6 Diluted 117.5 116.9 117.5 116.7 Note: The company provided detailed explanations of these non-GAAP financial measures in its Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 30, 2020. (1) Adjusted SG&A and other as a percentage of sales is defined as GAAP SG&A less depreciation and amortization, stock comp, acquisition, integration and other expenses. GAAP SG&A in Q2-20 of $388.0M less $28.5M depreciation and amortization, less $0.3M of acquisition and integration expenses, less $3.5M of stock comp.





BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Sales by Product Category (adjusted and unaudited) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net Sales % of Net Sales Net Sales % of Net Sales % Change % Core Organic (1) Net Sales % of Net Sales Net Sales % of Net Sales % Change % Change Per Day % Core Organic (1) Manufactured Products $ 365.8 18.8 % $ 374.3 19.7 % -2.3 % -6.3 % $ 720.2 19.3 % $ 691.7 19.6 % 4.1 % 3.3 % -1.7 % Windows, Doors & Millwork 404.0 20.8 % 391.0 20.5 % 3.3 % 1.1 % 795.4 21.3 % 744.4 21.1 % 6.9 % 6.0 % 3.9 % Value-Added Products 769.8 39.6 % 765.3 40.2 % 0.6 % -2.5 % 1,515.6 40.6 % 1,436.1 40.7 % 5.5 % 4.7 % 1.2 % Gypsum, Roofing & Insulation 125.8 6.5 % 138.4 7.3 % -9.1 % -9.3 % 236.6 6.3 % 259.3 7.3 % -8.8 % -9.5 % -9.6 % Siding, Metal & Concrete Products 200.6 10.3 % 191.3 10.0 % 4.9 % 2.6 % 369.5 9.9 % 341.2 9.6 % 8.3 % 7.4 % 4.8 % Other 227.3 11.6 % 208.0 10.9 % 9.3 % 1.6 % 436.3 11.7 % 380.0 10.7 % 14.8 % 13.9 % 3.7 % Specialized Products & Other 553.7 28.4 % 537.7 28.2 % 3.0 % -0.8 % 1,042.4 27.9 % 980.5 27.6 % 6.3 % 5.5 % 0.6 % Lumber & Lumber Sheet Goods $ 622.1 32.0 % $ 601.5 31.6 % 3.4 % -2.9 % $ 1,174.7 31.5 % $ 1,119.2 31.7 % 5.0 % 4.1 % -0.1 % Total adjusted net sales $ 1,945.6 100.0 % $ 1,904.5 100.0 % 2.2 % -2.1 % $ 3,732.7 100.0 % $ 3,535.8 100.0 % 5.6 % 4.7 % 0.6 % (1) Core Organic Growth excludes acquisitions, commodity price fluctuations and differences in selling days between periods.



