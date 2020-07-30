Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,161 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 177,724 in the last 365 days.

FedNat Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend

/EIN News/ -- SUNRISE, Fla., July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FedNat Holding Company (Nasdaq: FNHC), a regional insurance holding company, today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share of FedNat common stock, payable on September 1, 2020 to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 14, 2020.

About the Company

FedNat is a regional insurance holding company that controls substantially all aspects of the insurance underwriting, distribution and claims processes through our subsidiaries and contractual relationships with independent agents and general agents.  The Company, through our wholly owned subsidiaries including FedNat Insurance Company, Maison Insurance Company, and Monarch National Insurance Company, is focused on providing homeowners insurance in Florida, Texas, Louisiana, Alabama, South Carolina and Mississippi.  We market, distribute and service our own and third-party insurers’ products and other services through a network of independent and general agents. More information is available at https://www.fednat.com/investor-relations/.

Contacts

Michael H. Braun, CEO (954) 308-1322

Ronald Jordan, CFO (954) 308-1363

Bernard Kilkelly, Investor Relations (954) 308-1409,

or investorrelations@fednat.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

FedNat Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Insurance Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.