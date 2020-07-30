Ducommun Incorporated Reports Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 27, 2020

Gross Margin Expansion; Military and Space Revenue Growth; Effectively Responding to Rapidly Changing Industry Conditions

/EIN News/ -- SANTA ANA, Calif., July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) (“Ducommun” or the “Company”) today reported results for its second quarter ended June 27, 2020.



Second Quarter 2020 Recap

Revenue was $147.3 million





Net income of $5.1 million, or $0.43 per diluted share





Adjusted net income of $5.6 million, or $0.48 per diluted share





Gross margin increased 110 basis points year-over-year to 22.2%





Adjusted EBITDA was $20.3 million

“This past quarter proved to be one of the most challenging in our history, but Ducommun's performance highlights both the strength and diversity of our business as well as the many measures taken to streamline and optimize our operations since I joined the Company in 2017,” said Stephen G. Oswald, chairman, president and chief executive officer. “Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, commercial aerospace demand was negatively impacted but our defense related revenue rose roughly 23% year-over-year, leveraging an array of integral military programs and missile systems. In addition, our military and space backlog* increased to over $500 million, bolstering the outlook across this key part of the business.

“At the same time, despite overall lower revenue, gross margins increased year-over-year due to an improved product mix in defense, effective cost controls, value added pricing and the acquisition of Nobles Worldwide last fall, a key addition to our engineered products portfolio. The team remains focused on rigorous safety protocols, serving our customers, effectively managing working capital, working with the supply base, and reducing costs wherever and whenever possible. We are also confident that Ducommun's strong product portfolio, intellectual property, dedicated staff, and efficient operations will provide positive momentum in the second half of the year and position us for a solid rebound in 2021.”

Second Quarter Results

Net revenue for the second quarter of 2020 was $147.3 million compared to $180.5 million for the second quarter of 2019. The year-over-year decrease of 18.4% was primarily due to the following:

$51.6 million lower revenue in the Company’s commercial aerospace end-use markets due to lower build rates on large aircraft platforms; partially offset by





$17.4 million higher revenue in the Company’s military and space end-use markets due to additional content and higher build rates on other military and space platforms, and higher build rates on military fixed-wing aircraft platforms and various missile platforms.

Net income for the second quarter of 2020 was $5.1 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, compared to $7.8 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2019. This reflects a $5.4 million decrease in gross profit due to lower revenue, partially offset by lower selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses of $2.5 million.

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2020 was $32.7 million, or 22.2% of revenue, compared to gross profit of $38.1 million, or 21.1% of revenue, for the second quarter of 2019. The increase in gross profit margin as a percentage of net revenue year-over-year was due to lower compensation and benefit costs and favorable product mix, partially offset by unfavorable manufacturing volume.

Operating income for the second quarter of 2020 was $10.0 million, or 6.8% of revenue, compared to $13.6 million, or 7.5% of revenue, in the comparable period last year. The year-over-year decrease of $3.6 million was due to lower revenue, partially offset by lower SG&A expenses.

Interest expense for the second quarter of 2020 was $3.7 million compared to $4.4 million in the comparable period of 2019. The year-over-year decrease was due to lower interest rates, partially offset by a higher outstanding balance on the Company’s credit facilities driven by the acquisition of Nobles Worldwide, Inc. (“Nobles”) in October 2019, and higher net draw downs on the Company’s revolving credit facility, including $50.0 million during the first quarter of 2020, which remained as cash on hand at the end of the second quarter of 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2020 was $20.3 million, or 13.8% of revenue, compared to $22.4 million, or 12.4% of revenue, for the comparable period in 2019.

During the second quarter of 2020, the net cash provided by operations was $8.6 million compared to $9.7 million during the second quarter of 2019. The change year-over-year was due to higher inventories and lower accounts payable, partially offset by lower accounts receivable.

* The Company defines backlog as potential revenue and is based on customer placed purchase orders and long-term agreements (“LTAs”) with firm fixed price and expected delivery dates of 24 months or less. Backlog as of June 27, 2020 was $830.7 million compared to $910.2 million as of December 31, 2019. Under ASC 606, the Company defines remaining performance obligations as customer placed purchase orders with firm fixed price and firm delivery dates. The remaining performance obligations disclosed under ASC 606 as of June 27, 2020 were $732.2 million compared to $745.3 million as of December 31, 2019.

Business Segment Information

Electronic Systems

Electronic Systems segment net revenue for the quarter ended June 27, 2020 was $92.0 million, compared to $89.3 million for the second quarter of 2019. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to the following:

$7.7 million higher revenue within the Company’s military and space end-use markets due to higher build rates on military fixed-wing aircraft platforms, various missile platforms, and other military and space platforms; partially offset by





$6.0 million lower revenue within the Company’s commercial aerospace end-use markets due to lower build rates on other commercial aerospace platforms.

Electronic Systems segment operating income for the quarter ended June 27, 2020 was $10.4 million, or 11.4% of revenue, compared to $9.9 million, or 11.1% of revenue, for the comparable quarter in 2019. The year-over-year increase of $0.5 million was due to lower compensation and benefit costs.

Structural Systems

Structural Systems segment net revenue for the quarter ended June 27, 2020 was $55.4 million, compared to $91.2 million for the second quarter of 2019. The year-over-year decrease was due to the following:

$45.5 million lower revenue within the Company’s commercial aerospace end-use markets due to lower build rates on large aircraft platforms; partially offset by





$9.7 million higher revenue within the Company’s military and space end-use markets due to additional content and higher build rates on other military and space platforms, and higher build rates on military rotary-wing aircraft platforms and military fixed-wing aircraft platforms.

Structural Systems segment operating income for the quarter ended June 27, 2020 was $6.2 million, or 11.2% of revenue, compared to $11.8 million, or 12.9% of revenue, for the comparable quarter in 2019. The year-over-year decrease of $5.6 million was due to unfavorable manufacturing volume, partially offset by favorable product mix.

Corporate General and Administrative (“CG&A”) Expenses

CG&A expenses for the second quarter of 2020 were $6.6 million, or 4.5% of total Company revenue, compared to $8.1 million, or 4.5% of total Company revenue, for the comparable quarter in the prior year. The decrease in CG&A expenses was due to a one-time severance charges of $1.7 million in the prior year.

Conference Call

A teleconference hosted by Stephen G. Oswald, the Company’s chairman, president, and chief executive officer, and Christopher D. Wampler, the Company’s vice president, interim chief financial officer and treasurer, and controller and chief accounting officer will be held today, July 30, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) to review these financial results. To participate in the teleconference, please call 844-239-5278 (international 574-990-1017) approximately 10 minutes prior to the conference time. The participant passcode is 9433049. Mr. Oswald and Mr. Wampler will be speaking on behalf of the Company and anticipate the call (including Q&A) to last approximately 45 minutes.

This call is being webcast and can be accessed directly at the Ducommun website at Ducommun.com. Conference call replay will be available after that time at the same link or by dialing 855-859-2056, passcode 9433049.

About Ducommun Incorporated

Ducommun Incorporated delivers value-added innovative manufacturing solutions to customers in the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Founded in 1849, the Company specializes in two core areas - Electronic Systems and Structural Systems - to produce complex products and components for commercial aircraft platforms, mission-critical military and space programs, and sophisticated industrial applications. For more information, visit Ducommun.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release and any attachments include “forward-looking statements,” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including, in particular, earnings guidance and any statements about the Company’s plans, strategies and prospects. The Company generally uses the words “may,” “will,” “could,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “plan,” “intend,” “continue” and similar expressions in this press release and any attachments to identify forward-looking statements. The Company bases these forward-looking statements on its current views with respect to future events and financial performance. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, among other things: whether the anticipated pre-tax restructuring charges will be sufficient to address all anticipated restructuring costs, including related to employee separation, facilities consolidation, inventory write-down and other asset impairments; whether the expected cost savings from the restructuring will ultimately be obtained in the amount and during the period anticipated; whether the restructuring in the affected areas will be sufficient to build a more cost efficient, focused, higher margin enterprise with higher returns for the Company's shareholders; the impact of the Company’s debt service obligations and restrictive debt covenants; the Company’s end-use markets are cyclical; the Company depends upon a selected base of industries and customers; a significant portion of the Company’s business depends upon U.S. Government defense spending; the Company is subject to extensive regulation and audit by the Defense Contract Audit Agency; contracts with some of the Company’s customers contain provisions which give the its customers a variety of rights that are unfavorable to the Company; further consolidation in the aerospace industry could adversely affect the Company’s business and financial results; the Company’s ability to successfully make acquisitions, including its ability to successfully integrate, operate or realize the projected benefits of such businesses; the Company relies on its suppliers to meet the quality and delivery expectations of its customers; the Company uses estimates when bidding on fixed-price contracts which estimates could change and result in adverse effects on its financial results; the impact of existing and future laws and regulations; the impact of existing and future accounting standards and tax rules and regulations; environmental liabilities could adversely affect the Company’s financial results; cyber security attacks, internal system or service failures may adversely impact the Company’s business and operations; the ultimate geographic spread, duration and severity of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, and the effectiveness of actions taken, or actions that may be taken, by governmental authorities to contain the outbreak or treat its impact, and other risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in the Company’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. You should understand that many important factors, including those discussed herein, could cause the Company’s results to differ materially from those expressed or suggested in any forward-looking statement. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events or circumstances that occur after the date of this news release, July 30, 2020, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or otherwise. Readers are advised to review the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (which are available from the SEC’s EDGAR database at www.sec.gov).

Note Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Information

This release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA (which excludes interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation expense, and restructuring charges).

The Company believes the presentation of these non-GAAP measures provide important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and results of operations. The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures along with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in evaluating the Company’s actual and forecasted operating performance, capital resources and cash flow. The non-GAAP financial information presented herein should be considered supplemental to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. The Company discloses different non-GAAP financial measures in order to provide greater transparency and to help the Company’s investors to more meaningfully evaluate and compare Ducommun’s results to its previously reported results. The non-GAAP financial measures that the Company uses may not be comparable to similarly titled financial measures used by other companies. We define backlog as potential revenue and is based on customer placed purchase orders and long-term agreements (“LTAs”) with firm fixed price and expected delivery dates of 24 months or less. The majority of the LTAs do not meet the definition of a contract under ASC 606 and thus, the backlog amount disclosed herein is greater than the remaining performance obligations disclosed under ASC 606. Backlog is subject to delivery delays or program cancellations, which are beyond our control. Backlog is affected by timing differences in the placement of customer orders and tends to be concentrated in several programs to a greater extent than our net revenues. Backlog in industrial markets tends to be of a shorter duration and is generally fulfilled within a three month period. As a result of these factors, trends in our overall level of backlog may not be indicative of trends in our future net revenues.

CONTACTS:

Christopher D. Wampler, Vice President, Interim Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, and Controller and Chief Accounting Officer, 657.335.3665 Chris Witty, Investor Relations, 646.438.9385, cwitty@darrowir.com





DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

June 27,

2020 December 31,

2019 Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 70,828 $ 39,584 Accounts receivable, net 67,518 67,133 Contract assets 122,877 106,670 Inventories 128,609 112,482 Production cost of contracts 7,351 9,402 Other current assets 4,548 5,497 Total Current Assets 401,731 340,768 Property and equipment, Net 113,765 115,216 Operating lease right-of-use assets 17,789 19,105 Goodwill 170,907 170,917 Intangibles, net 131,224 138,362 Non-current deferred income taxes 59 55 Other assets 6,162 6,006 Total Assets $ 841,637 $ 790,429 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 69,068 $ 82,597 Contract liabilities 27,082 14,517 Accrued and other liabilities 29,122 37,620 Operating lease liabilities 3,094 2,956 Current portion of long-term debt 7,000 7,000 Total Current Liabilities 135,366 144,690 Long-term debt, less current portion 341,975 300,887 Non-current operating lease liabilities 16,155 17,565 Non-current deferred income taxes 18,755 16,766 Other long-term liabilities 19,779 17,721 Total Liabilities 532,030 497,629 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ Equity Common stock 117 116 Additional paid-in capital 91,645 88,399 Retained earnings 225,573 212,553 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (7,728 ) (8,268 ) Total Shareholders’ Equity 309,607 292,800 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 841,637 $ 790,429

DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 27,

2020 June 29,

2019 June 27,

2020 June 29,

2019 Net Revenues $ 147,309 $ 180,495 $ 320,784 $ 353,061 Cost of Sales 114,641 142,430 251,312 279,302 Gross Profit 32,668 38,065 69,472 73,759 Selling, General and Administrative Expenses 21,982 24,461 45,160 47,307 Restructuring Charges 661 — 661 — Operating Income 10,025 13,604 23,651 26,452 Interest Expense (3,721 ) (4,426 ) (7,967 ) (8,777 ) Income Before Taxes 6,304 9,178 15,684 17,675 Income Tax Expense 1,214 1,363 2,664 2,388 Net Income $ 5,090 $ 7,815 $ 13,020 $ 15,287 Earnings Per Share Basic earnings per share $ 0.44 $ 0.68 $ 1.12 $ 1.33 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.43 $ 0.66 $ 1.10 $ 1.30 Weighted-Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding Basic 11,665 11,513 11,638 11,475 Diluted 11,828 11,758 11,845 11,754 Gross Profit % 22.2 % 21.1 % 21.7 % 20.9 % SG&A % 15.0 % 13.6 % 14.1 % 13.4 % Operating Income % 6.8 % 7.5 % 7.4 % 7.5 % Net Income % 3.5 % 4.3 % 4.1 % 4.3 % Effective Tax Rate 19.3 % 14.9 % 17.0 % 13.5 %

DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

BUSINESS SEGMENT PERFORMANCE

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended %

Change June 27,

2020 June 29,

2019 %

of Net Revenues

2020 %

of Net Revenues

2019 %

Change June 27,

2020 June 29,

2019 %

of Net Revenues

2020 %

of Net Revenues

2019 Net Revenues Electronic Systems 3.0 % $ 91,950 $ 89,260 62.4 % 49.5 % 9.6 % $ 190,070 $ 173,457 59.3 % 49.1 % Structural Systems (39.3 )% 55,359 91,235 37.6 % 50.5 % (27.2 )% 130,714 179,604 40.7 % 50.9 % Total Net Revenues (18.4 )% $ 147,309 $ 180,495 100.0 % 100.0 % (9.1 )% $ 320,784 $ 353,061 100.0 % 100.0 % Segment Operating Income Electronic Systems $ 10,438 $ 9,912 11.4 % 11.1 % $ 25,560 $ 19,093 13.4 % 11.0 % Structural Systems 6,214 11,773 11.2 % 12.9 % 11,604 22,322 8.9 % 12.4 % 16,652 21,685 37,164 41,415 Corporate General and Administrative Expenses(1) (6,627 ) (8,081 ) (4.5 )% (4.5 )% (13,513 ) (14,963 ) (4.2 )% (4.2 )% Total Operating Income $ 10,025 $ 13,604 6.8 % 7.5 % $ 23,651 $ 26,452 7.4 % 7.5 % Adjusted EBITDA Electronic Systems Operating Income $ 10,438 $ 9,912 $ 25,560 $ 19,093 Depreciation and Amortization 3,524 3,531 7,099 7,033 Restructuring Charges 28 — 28 — 13,990 13,443 15.2 % 15.1 % 32,687 26,126 17.2 % 15.1 % Structural Systems Operating Income 6,214 11,773 11,604 22,322 Depreciation and Amortization 3,739 3,400 7,428 6,400 Restructuring Charges 633 — 633 — 10,586 15,173 19.1 % 16.6 % 19,665 28,722 15.0 % 16.0 % Corporate General and Administrative Expenses(1) Operating loss (6,627 ) (8,081 ) (13,513 ) (14,963 ) Depreciation and Amortization 64 73 136 326 Stock-Based Compensation Expense 2,250 1,807 4,529 3,271 (4,313 ) (6,201 ) (8,848 ) (11,366 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 20,263 $ 22,415 13.8 % 12.4 % $ 43,504 $ 43,482 13.6 % 12.3 % Capital Expenditures Electronic Systems $ 2,117 $ 2,216 $ 2,932 $ 3,052 Structural Systems 467 3,672 2,604 7,361 Corporate Administration — — — — Total Capital Expenditures $ 2,584 $ 5,888 $ 5,536 $ 10,413

(1) Includes costs not allocated to either the Electronic Systems or Structural Systems operating segments.

DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

GAAP TO NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME RECONCILIATION

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended GAAP To Non-GAAP Operating Income June 27, 2020 June 29, 2019 %

of Net Revenues

2020 %

of Net Revenues

2019 June 27, 2020 June 29, 2019 %

of Net Revenues

2020 %

of Net Revenues

2019 GAAP Operating income $ 10,025 $ 13,604 $ 23,651 $ 26,452 GAAP Operating income - Electronic Systems $ 10,438 $ 9,912 $ 25,560 $ 19,093 Adjustments: Restructuring charges 28 — 28 — Adjusted operating income - Electronic Systems 10,466 9,912 11.4 % 11.1 % 25,588 19,093 13.5 % 11.0 % GAAP Operating income - Structural Systems 6,214 11,773 11,604 22,322 Adjustments: Restructuring charges 633 — 633 — Adjusted operating income - Structural Systems 6,847 11,773 12.4 % 12.9 % 12,237 22,322 9.4 % 12.4 % GAAP Operating loss - Corporate (6,627 ) (8,081 ) (13,513 ) (14,963 ) Adjustment: Restructuring charges — — — — Adjusted operating loss - Corporate (6,627 ) (8,081 ) (13,513 ) (14,963 ) Total adjustments 661 — 661 — Adjusted operating income $ 10,686 $ 13,604 7.3 % 7.5 % $ 24,312 $ 26,452 7.6 % 7.5 %

DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

GAAP TO NON-GAAP EARNINGS AND EARNINGS PER SHARE RECONCILIATION

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended GAAP To Non-GAAP Earnings June 27,

2020 June 29,

2019 June 27,

2020 June 29,

2019 GAAP Net income $ 5,090 $ 7,815 $ 13,020 $ 15,287 Adjustments: Restructuring charges (1) 535 — 535 — Total adjustments 535 — 535 — Adjusted net income $ 5,625 $ 7,815 $ 13,555 $ 15,287





Three Months Ended Six Months Ended GAAP Earnings Per Share To Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share June 27,

2020 June 29,

2019 June 27,

2020 June 29,

2019 GAAP Diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) $ 0.43 $ 0.66 $ 1.10 $ 1.30 Adjustments: Restructuring charges (1) 0.05

—

0.05

—

Total adjustments 0.05

—

0.05

—

Adjusted diluted EPS $ 0.48 $ 0.66 $ 1.15 $ 1.30 Shares used for adjusted diluted EPS 11,828

11,758

11,845

11,754



(1) Includes effective tax rate of 19.0% for 2020 adjustments.

DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP BACKLOG* BY REPORTING SEGMENT

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

(In thousands) June 27,

2020 December 31,

2019 Consolidated Ducommun Military and space $ 505,189 $ 451,293 Commercial aerospace 306,874 430,642 Industrial 18,597 28,286 Total $ 830,660 $ 910,221 Electronic Systems Military and space $ 356,046 $ 311,027 Commercial aerospace 68,336 75,719 Industrial 18,597 28,286 Total $ 442,979 $ 415,032 Structural Systems Military and space $ 149,143 $ 140,266 Commercial aerospace 238,538 354,923 Total $ 387,681 $ 495,189

* The Company defines backlog as potential revenue and is based on customer placed purchase orders and long-term agreements (“LTAs”) with firm fixed price and expected delivery dates of 24 months or less. Backlog as of as of June 27, 2020 was $830.7 million compared to $910.2 million as of December 31, 2019. Under ASC 606, the Company defines remaining performance obligations as customer placed purchase orders with firm fixed price and firm delivery dates. The remaining performance obligations disclosed under ASC 606 were $732.2 million.