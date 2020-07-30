Leaf Group Ltd. Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- SANTA MONICA, Calif., July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF), a diversified consumer internet company, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.



Unaudited Financial Summary (In thousands, except per share amounts)





Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Marketplaces revenue Society6 Group revenue $ 34,665 $ 15,203 $ 50,658 $ 32,201 Saatchi Art Group revenue 3,982 3,986 6,730 7,826 Total Marketplaces revenue 38,647 19,189 57,388 40,027 Media revenue 12,321 16,600 26,445 29,800 Total revenue $ 50,968 $ 35,789 $ 83,833 $ 69,827 Net income (loss) $ 803 $ (6,762 ) $ (9,873 ) $ (17,048 ) EPS - basic $ 0.03 $ (0.26 ) $ (0.37 ) $ (0.66 ) EPS - diluted $ 0.03 $ (0.26 ) $ (0.37 ) $ (0.66 ) Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 2,102 $ (1,936 ) $ (3,275 ) $ (7,565 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 7,909 $ (5,885 ) $ 4,029 $ (12,848 ) Free cash flow(1) $ 6,194 $ (7,639 ) $ 606 $ (16,209 )





(1) These non-GAAP financial measures, and reasons for why the Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful, are described below and reconciled to their most directly comparable GAAP measures in the accompanying tables.

Q2 2020 Financial Summary:

Leaf Group is comprised of two reporting segments: Marketplaces and Media.

For the second quarter of 2020:

Total revenue increased 42% year-over-year from $35.8 million to $51.0 million due to a 101% increase in Marketplaces revenue, partially offset by a 26% decrease in Media revenue.

Marketplaces revenue increased 101% year-over-year from $19.2 million to $38.6 million, reflecting a 128% increase in Society6 Group revenue and flat Saatchi Art Group revenue year-over-year.

Media revenue decreased 26% year-over-year from $16.6 million to $12.3 million. This decrease was primarily attributable to a 23% decrease in visits and a 4% decrease in RPV, partially offset by a 37% increase in revenue for OnlyInYourState. On a pro forma basis after giving effect to the Hearst Transaction, visits decreased by 9% and RPV decreased by 18% year-over-year. (1)





Net income was $0.8 million for the quarter, increasing $7.6 million year-over-year, and Adjusted EBITDA was $2.1 million for the quarter, reflecting an improvement of $4.0 million year-over-year. The increase in net income for the quarter is primarily attributable to improved operating performance and the $3.8 million gain resulting from the Hearst Transaction. (1)





Cash and cash equivalents was $27.9 million at period end with $11.1 million in debt outstanding including $7.1 million from the Paycheck Protection Program and $4.0 million drawn on our revolving credit facility.





On a consolidated basis, Leaf Group’s properties reached over 61 million monthly unique visitors in the United States in June 2020 (source: June 2020 U.S. comScore).

(1) On April 24, 2020, Leaf Group entered into an Asset Sale and Services Agreement with Hearst Newspapers (“Hearst”), pursuant to which the Company sold to Hearst a library of content carried on certain websites that had been hosted by the Company on behalf of Hearst for $9.5 million, of which $4.0 million was paid at signing (the “Hearst Transaction”). As of April 25, 2020, the Company is no longer including visits to the sites migrated (or to be migrated) to Hearst in the Hearst Transaction in its media metrics.





Unaudited Operating Metrics:

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 %

Change 2020 2019 %

Change Marketplaces Metrics: Number of Transactions(1) 574,744 232,124 148 % 847,941 529,369 60 % Gross Transaction Value(2) (in thousands) $ 50,833 $ 25,048 103 % $ 77,469 $ 52,185 48 % Media Metrics(3): Visits per Google Analytics(4) (in thousands) 584,547 756,938 (23 ) % 1,237,655 1,458,073 (15 )% Revenue per Visit (RPV)(5) $ 21.08 $ 21.93 (4 ) % $ 21.37 $ 20.44 5 % Pro forma Visits per Google Analytics(4)(6) (in thousands) 538,566 594,114 (9 ) % 1,063,382 1,142,311 (7 )% Pro forma Revenue per Visit (RPV)(5)(6) $ 22.88 $ 27.94 (18 ) % $ 24.87 $ 26.09 (5 )%





(1) Number of transactions is defined as the total number of Marketplaces transactions successfully completed by a customer during the applicable period, excluding certain transactions generated by Saatchi Art’s The Other Art Fair, such as sales of stand space to artists at fairs, sponsorship fees and ticket sales. (2) Gross transaction value is defined as the total dollar value of Marketplaces transactions, excluding the revenue from certain transactions generated by Saatchi Art’s The Other Art Fair, such as sales of stand space to artists at fairs, sponsorship fees and ticket sales. Gross transaction value is the total amount paid by the customer including the total product price inclusive of artist margin, shipping charges, sales taxes, and is net of any promotional discounts. Gross transaction value does not reflect any subsequent cancellations, refunds or credits and does not represent revenue earned by the Company. (3) Media Metrics include visits and revenue generated by OnlyInYourState subsequent to its acquisition in February 2019. From April 25, 2020 onwards, Media Metrics exclude visits generated by certain domains no longer under our control as a result of the Hearst Transaction. (4) Visits per Google Analytics is defined as the total number of times users access the Company’s content across (a) one of its owned and operated properties and/or (b) one of its customers’ properties, to the extent that the visited customer web pages are hosted by the Company. In each case, breaks of access of at least 30 minutes constitute a unique visit. Additionally, a visit is also considered to have ended at midnight or if a user arrives via one campaign, leaves, and then comes back via a different campaign. (5) RPV is defined as Media revenue per one thousand visits. (6) Pro forma Visits and Pro forma Revenue per Visit exclude visits generated by certain domains no longer under our control as a result of the Hearst Transaction for all periods reported. The number of visits is derived from Google Analytics.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement its consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (“GAAP”), Leaf Group uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, as described below. These non-GAAP financial measures are presented to enhance the user’s overall understanding of Leaf Group’s financial performance and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this release, together with the GAAP financial results, are the primary measures used by the Company’s management and board of directors to understand and evaluate the Company’s financial performance and operating trends, including period-to-period comparisons, because they exclude certain expenses and gains that management believes are not indicative of the Company’s core operating results. Management also uses these measures to prepare and update the Company’s short and long term financial and operational plans, to evaluate investment decisions, and in its discussions with investors, commercial bankers, equity research analysts and other users of the Company’s financial statements. Accordingly, the Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating the Company’s operating results in the same manner as the Company’s management and in comparing operating results across periods and to those of Leaf Group’s peer companies.

The use of non-GAAP financial measures has certain limitations because they do not reflect all items of income and expense, or cash flows, that affect the Company’s financial performance and operations. An additional limitation of non-GAAP financial measures is that they do not have standardized meanings, and therefore other companies, including peer companies, may use the same or similarly named measures but exclude or include different items or use different computations. Management compensates for these limitations by reconciling these non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable GAAP financial measures in the tables captioned “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” included at the end of this release. Investors and others are encouraged to review the Company’s financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

The Company defines Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Adjusted EBITDA) as net income (loss) excluding interest (income) expense, income tax expense (benefit), and certain other non-cash or non-recurring items impacting net income (loss) from time to time, principally comprised of depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, contingent payments to certain key employees/equity holders of acquired businesses and other payments attributable to acquisition, disposition or corporate realignment activities. Management believes that the exclusion of certain expenses and gains in calculating Adjusted EBITDA provides a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of the Company’s underlying core revenue and operating costs that is focused more closely on the current costs necessary to operate the Company’s businesses, and reflects its ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful analysis of trends. Management also believes that excluding certain non-cash charges can be useful because the amounts of such expenses is the result of long-term investment decisions made in previous periods rather than day-to-day operating decisions.

The Company defines Segment Operating Contribution as earnings before corporate or unallocated expenses and also excludes: (a) depreciation expense; (b) amortization of intangible assets; (c) share-based compensation expense; (d) interest and other income (expense); (e) income taxes; and (f) contingent payments to certain key employees/equity holders of acquired businesses. Management believes that the exclusion of certain expenses and gains in calculating Segment Operating Contribution provides a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of the segment’s underlying revenue and operating costs that is focused more closely on the current costs necessary to operate the segment, and reflects the segment’s ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful analysis of trends. Management also believes that excluding certain non-cash charges can be useful because the amounts of such expenses is the result of long-term investment decisions made in previous periods rather than day-to-day operating decisions.

The Company defines Free Cash Flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities net of cash flows from contingent payments to certain key employees/equity holders of acquired businesses; other payments attributable to acquisition, disposition or corporate realignment activities; purchases of property and equipment; and purchases of intangible assets. Management believes that Free Cash Flow provides investors with useful information to measure operating liquidity because it reflects the Company’s underlying cash flows from recurring operating activities after investing in capital assets and intangible assets. Free Cash Flow is used by management, and may also be useful for investors, to assess the Company’s ability to generate cash flow for a variety of strategic opportunities, including reinvesting in its businesses, pursuing new business opportunities and potential acquisitions, paying dividends and repurchasing shares.

About Leaf Group

Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF) is a diversified consumer internet company that builds enduring, creator-driven brands that reach passionate audiences in large and growing lifestyle categories, including fitness and wellness (Well+Good, Livestrong.com and MyPlate App), and home, art and design (Saatchi Art, Society6 and Hunker). For more information about Leaf Group, visit www.leafgroup.com.

Cautionary Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements set forth in this press release include, among other things, statements regarding potential synergies achieved from acquisitions, the impact of strategic operational changes and the Company’s future financial performance. In addition, statements containing words such as “guidance,” “may,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “projections,” “business outlook,” and “estimate” or similar expressions constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted, and reported results should not be considered an indication of future performance. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties regarding the Company’s future financial performance; could cause actual results or developments to differ materially from those indicated due to a number of factors affecting Leaf Group’s operations, markets, products and services; and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company’s industry, financial condition, operating performance and results of operations, including certain assumptions related thereto. Potential risks and uncertainties that could affect the Company’s operating and financial results are described in Leaf Group’s annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2019 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ( http://www.sec.gov ) on March 16, 2020, as such risks and uncertainties may be updated from time to time in Leaf Group’s quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, information under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.” These risks and uncertainties include, among others: risks associated with political and economic instability domestically and internationally including those resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, which have and could lead to fluctuations in the availability of credit, decreased business and consumer confidence and increased unemployment; the Company’s ability to execute its business plan to return to compliance with the continued listing criteria of the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”); the Company’s ability to continue to comply with applicable listing standards within the available cure period; changes by the Small Business Administration or other governmental authorities regarding the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act of 2020 (the “CARES Act”), the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) or related administrative matters; the Company’s ability to comply with the terms of the PPP loan and the CARES Act, including to use the proceeds of the PPP loan; the Company’s ability to successfully drive and increase traffic to its marketplaces and media properties; changes in the methodologies of internet search engines, including ongoing algorithmic changes made by Google, Bing and Yahoo!; the Company’s ability to attract new and repeat customers and artists to its marketplaces and successfully grow its marketplace businesses; the potential impact on advertising-based revenue from lower ad unit rates, a reduction in online advertising spending, a loss of advertisers, lower advertising yields, increased availability of ad blocking software, particularly on mobile devices and/or ongoing changes in ad unit formats; the Company’s dependence on various agreements with a specific business partner for a significant portion of its advertising revenue; the effects of shifting consumption of media content and online shopping from desktop to mobile devices and/or social media platforms; the Company’s history of incurring net operating losses; the Company’s ability to obtain capital when desired on favorable terms; potential write downs, reserves against or impairment of assets including receivables, goodwill, intangibles (including media content) or other assets; the Company’s ability to effectively integrate, manage, operate and grow acquired businesses; the Company’s ability to retain key personnel; the Company’s ability to prevent any actual or perceived security breaches; the Company’s ability to expand its business internationally; the Company’s ability to generate long-term value for its stockholders; and ongoing actions taken and any future actions that may be taken by activist stockholders. From time to time, the Company may consider acquisitions or divestitures that, if consummated, could be material. Any forward-looking statements regarding financial metrics are based upon the assumption that no such acquisition or divestiture is consummated during the relevant periods. If an acquisition or divestiture were consummated, actual results could differ materially from any forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this press release is based only on information currently available to the Company and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking information, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law, and may not provide this type of information in the future.

Leaf Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue: Product revenue $ 35,922 $ 15,869 $ 52,304 $ 33,410 Service revenue 15,046 19,920 31,529 36,417 Total revenue 50,968 35,789 83,833 69,827 Operating expenses: Product costs (exclusive of amortization of intangible assets shown separately below)(1) 26,550 12,010 38,999 25,828 Service costs (exclusive of amortization of intangible assets shown separately below)(1)(2) 7,825 8,981 16,802 16,893 Sales and marketing(1)(2) 7,435 7,488 15,105 15,126 Product development(1)(2) 4,241 5,110 9,761 10,679 General and administrative(1)(2) 7,173 8,112 15,257 16,652 Amortization of intangible assets 671 895 1,404 1,812 Total operating expenses 53,895 42,596 97,328 86,990 Loss from operations (2,927 ) (6,807 ) (13,495 ) (17,163 ) Interest income 3 66 26 188 Interest expense (100 ) (6 ) (189 ) (10 ) Other income, net 3,837 19 3,847 12 Income (loss) before income taxes 813 (6,728 ) (9,811 ) (16,973 ) Income tax expense (10 ) (34 ) (62 ) (75 ) Net income (loss) $ 803 $ (6,762 ) $ (9,873 ) $ (17,048 ) Net income (loss) per share—basic and diluted Basic $ 0.03 $ (0.26 ) $ (0.37 ) $ (0.66 ) Diluted $ 0.03 $ (0.26 ) $ (0.37 ) $ (0.66 ) Weighted average number of shares - basic and diluted Basic 26,722 25,907 26,572 25,755 Diluted 26,722 25,907 26,572 25,755 __________________ (1) Depreciation expense included in the above line items: Product costs $ 537 $ 393 $ 1,059 $ 761 Service costs 1,102 944 2,149 1,880 Sales and marketing 10 6 19 13 Product development 14 12 27 23 General and administrative 172 412 335 889 Total depreciation $ 1,835 $ 1,767 $ 3,589 $ 3,566 (2) Stock-based compensation included in the above line items: Service costs $ 366 $ 262 $ 737 $ 443 Sales and marketing 363 171 728 251 Product development 637 564 1,342 1,156 General and administrative 1,157 1,212 2,420 2,280 Total stock-based compensation $ 2,523 $ 2,209 $ 5,227 $ 4,130





Leaf Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)

June 30, December 31, 2020 2019 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 27,908 $ 18,106 Accounts receivable, net 10,882 14,402 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,960 2,555 Total current assets 42,750 35,063 Property and equipment, net 13,869 13,797 Operating lease right-of-use assets 11,416 12,645 Intangible assets, net 11,175 12,589 Goodwill 19,208 19,465 Other assets 1,300 1,044 Total assets $ 99,718 $ 94,603 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 8,489 $ 7,825 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 21,687 21,291 Deferred revenue 6,117 2,464 Debt, current 7,175 4,000 Total current liabilities 43,468 35,580 Deferred tax liability 72 63 Operating lease liabilities 9,345 10,863 Debt, non-current 3,969 — Other liabilities 200 287 Total liabilities 57,054 46,793 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Common stock 3 3 Additional paid-in capital 567,126 562,332 Treasury stock (35,706 ) (35,706 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (87 ) (20 ) Accumulated deficit (488,672 ) (478,799 ) Total stockholders’ equity 42,664 47,810 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 99,718 $ 94,603







Leaf Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities Net income (loss) $ 803 $ (6,762 ) $ (9,873 ) $ (17,048 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 2,506 2,662 4,993 5,378 Non-cash lease expense 682 487 1,373 962 Deferred income taxes 3 (11 ) 10 5 Stock-based compensation 2,523 2,209 5,227 4,130 Gain from sale of asset (3,800 ) — (3,800 ) — Other 193 (2 ) 235 21 Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of acquisitions and disposals: Accounts receivable, net (1,436 ) (753 ) 3,340 1,014 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (916 ) 62 (1,422 ) 123 Other long-term assets 8 42 8 102 Operating lease ROU assets and liabilities (710 ) (484 ) (1,412 ) (1,280 ) Accounts payable 1,922 (1,396 ) 658 485 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 4,908 (1,109 ) 1,039 (7,265 ) Deferred revenue 1,223 (830 ) 3,653 525 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 7,909 (5,885 ) 4,029 (12,848 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (1,715 ) (1,754 ) (3,423 ) (3,361 ) Proceeds from sale of assets 4,000 — 4,000 — Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired — — — (1,900 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 2,285 (1,754 ) 577 (5,261 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from promissory note 7,144 — 7,144 — Proceeds from exercises of stock options and purchases under ESPP 22 175 28 445 Taxes paid on net share settlements of restricted stock units (191 ) (717 ) (747 ) (2,039 ) Cash paid for acquisition holdback — (625 ) (36 ) (625 ) Cash paid for contingent consideration liability (856 ) (934 ) (856 ) (934 ) Cash paid for debt issuance costs (32 ) — (38 ) — Other (15 ) (25 ) (31 ) (55 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 6,072 (2,126 ) 5,464 (3,208 ) Effect of foreign currency on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (6 ) 4 (4 ) 4 Change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 16,260 (9,761 ) 10,066 (21,313 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 12,932 20,383 19,126 31,935 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 29,192 $ 10,622 $ 29,192 $ 10,622 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash Cash and cash equivalents $ 27,908 $ 9,904 $ 27,908 $ 9,904 Restricted cash included in other current assets 136 136 136 136 Restricted cash included in other long-term assets 1,148 582 1,148 582 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the statement of cash flows $ 29,192 $ 10,622 $ 29,192 $ 10,622

Leaf Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(In thousands)

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Adjusted EBITDA: Net income (loss)(1) $ 803 $ (6,762 ) $ (9,873 ) $ (17,048 ) Add (deduct): Income tax expense, net 10 34 62 75 Interest (income) expense, net 97 (60 ) 163 (178 ) Other expense (income), net (3,837 ) (19 ) (3,847 ) (12 ) Depreciation and amortization(2) 2,506 2,662 4,993 5,378 Stock-based compensation(3) 2,523 2,209 5,227 4,130 Acquisition, disposition, realignment and contingent payment costs(4) — — — 90 Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,102 $ (1,936 ) $ (3,275 ) $ (7,565 ) Free Cash Flow: Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 7,909 $ (5,885 ) $ 4,029 $ (12,848 ) Purchases of property and equipment (1,715 ) (1,754 ) (3,423 ) (3,361 ) Free Cash Flow $ 6,194 $ (7,639 ) $ 606 $ (16,209 )





(1) For the three months ended June 30, 2020, we had $1.5 million in cost savings, which included temporary salary cuts of our executive team and salaried direct workforce (whose salaries were reinstated effective with payroll paid on June 30, 2020) and compensation cuts and deferrals of compensation of our independent directors (whose cash retainer compensation was reinstated, effective July 1, 2020), neither of which is expected to reoccur. (2) Represents depreciation expense of the Company’s long-lived tangible assets and amortization expense of its finite-lived intangible assets, including amortization expense related to its investment in media content assets as included in the Company’s GAAP results of operations. (3) ﻿Represents the expense related to stock-based awards granted to employees, as included in the Company’s GAAP results of operations.﻿ (4) Represents such items, when applicable, as (a) legal, accounting and other professional service fees directly attributable to acquisition, disposition or corporate realignment activities, (b) employee severance, (c) contingent payments to certain key employees/equity holders of acquired businesses, and (d) other payments attributable to acquisition, disposition or corporate realignment activities.

Leaf Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Reconciliation of Segment Disclosure

(In thousands)

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Segment Revenue: Marketplaces Society6 Group $ 34,665 $ 15,203 $ 50,658 $ 32,201 Saatchi Art Group 3,982 3,986 6,730 7,826 Total Marketplaces 38,647 19,189 57,388 40,027 Media 12,321 16,600 26,445 29,800 Total revenue $ 50,968 $ 35,789 $ 83,833 $ 69,827 Segment Operating Contribution: Marketplaces(1) $ 3,657 $ (1,344 ) $ 1,865 $ (2,655 ) Media(1) 4,775 6,645 8,519 10,254 Deduct: Strategic shared services and corporate overhead(2)(3) (6,330 ) (7,237 ) (13,659 ) (15,164 ) Acquisition, disposition and realignment costs(4) — — — — Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,102 $ (1,936 ) $ (3,275 ) $ (7,565 ) Reconciliation to consolidated pre-tax income (loss): Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,102 $ (1,936 ) $ (3,275 ) $ (7,565 ) Add (deduct): Interest income (expense), net (97 ) 60 (163 ) 178 Other income, net 3,837 19 3,847 12 Depreciation and amortization(5) (2,506 ) (2,662 ) (4,993 ) (5,378 ) Stock-based compensation(6) (2,523 ) (2,209 ) (5,227 ) (4,130 ) Acquisition, disposition, realignment and contingent payment costs(7) — — — (90 ) Income (loss) before income taxes(8) $ 813 $ (6,728 ) $ (9,811 ) $ (16,973 )



