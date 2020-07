Optinose Announces Reporting Date for Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- YARDLEY, Pa., July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optinose (NASDAQ:OPTN), a pharmaceutical company focused on patients treated by ear, nose and throat (ENT) and allergy specialists, today announced the Company will report financial results for the second quarter 2020 and corporate updates, before market open on Tuesday, August 4, 2020.



Company to Host Conference Call

Members of the Company’s leadership team will host a conference call to discuss financial results and corporate updates, including its launch of XHANCE®. The call is scheduled to start at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, August 4, 2020.

To participate on the conference call, please dial (866) 916-4761 from the U.S. or +1 (409) 216-6496 from outside the U.S. In addition, following the completion of the call, a telephone replay will be accessible until Tuesday, August 11, 2020 by dialing (855) 859-2056 from the U.S. or +1 (404) 537-3406 from outside the U.S. and entering conference ID #2298719. A simultaneous webcast of the call and presentation can be accessed by visiting the Investors section of Optinose’s website at www.optinose.com . In addition, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company website for 60 days following the event.

About Optinose

Optinose is a global specialty pharmaceutical company focused on serving the needs of patients cared for by ear, nose and throat (ENT) and allergy specialists. To learn more, please visit www.optinose.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.