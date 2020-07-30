Equillium to Present at BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference 2020

/EIN News/ -- LA JOLLA, Calif., July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equillium, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQ), a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging deep understanding of immunobiology to develop novel products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders, today announced that Bruce Steel, Equillium’s chief executive officer and Krishna Polu, M.D., Equillium’s chief medical officer, will participate in a fireside discussion at the BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference 2020 on Tuesday, August 11, 2020.



Date: Tuesday, August 11, 2020 Time: 3:30 PM Eastern Time | 12:30 PM Pacific Time Location: Virtual Webcast



Live webcast of the presentation will be available under the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at https://ir.equilliumbio.com/. Replays will be available for 30 days following each webcast.



About Equillium

Equillium is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging deep understanding of immunobiology to develop novel products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders with high unmet medical need.

Equillium’s initial product candidate, itolizumab, is a clinical-stage, first-in-class monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the CD6-ALCAM pathway. This pathway plays a central role in modulating the activity and trafficking of T cells that drive a number of immuno-inflammatory diseases. Itolizumab is a clinically-validated therapeutic that has demonstrated a favorable safety and tolerability profile. Equillium acquired rights to itolizumab through an exclusive partnership with Biocon Limited. Biocon has recently reported results from a study of itolizumab in COVID-19 patients in India, and has subsequently received emergency use authorization from the Drugs Controller General of India for itolizumab for the treatment of cytokine release syndrome (CRS) in COVID-19 patients with moderate to severe acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) in India. Equillium believes that itolizumab has the potential to be a best-in-class disease modifying therapeutic and is developing itolizumab in multiple severe immuno-inflammatory disorders – acute graft-versus-host disease, uncontrolled asthma, and lupus nephritis – and is planning to submit an investigational new drug application for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. For more information, visit www.equilliumbio.com .

