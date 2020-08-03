Ravi Morisetty shares Some Tips to Stay Safe while Traveling during this Pandemic
Good health is not something we can buy. However, it can be an extremely valuable savings account.”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the last couple of months, traveling has become a matter of concern. People have to take a lot of precautionary measures to ensure that they stay safe from Coronavirus while traveling. We have seen people cancel their pre-booked trips so as to minimize contact with infected people. But not all can cancel their trips. Some people have to travel anyhow in order to get things done. Ravi Morisetty believes that if you have to travel for whatever reasons, it is important that you know how to keep yourself safe from Coronavirus.
Regardless of your age, health or the place you are visiting, it is unfortunate to say that it is not completely safe and risk-free to travel during this pandemic. With many precautions already in place by local authorities, you have to stay informed and take adequate measures so that you stay safe and avoid catching the virus.
It is advised to not travel but if you have some unavoidable trips, there are a few tips that may help. Let’s find out how you can stay safe and protect yourself from Coronavirus while traveling according to Ravi Morisetty.
-Wash Hands Frequently
This is known as the most important thing that can minimize the chances of you catching the Coronavirus. It should not be a quick wash. You should use soap and water to properly wash your hands. Whenever you get a chance, wash your hands for 20-30 seconds especially after you have accessed a public space or public transport. If you are not able to wash your hands frequently, you can use a hand sanitizer. Make it a habit to always carry a hand sanitizer bottle with you. Take a few drops of the sanitizer on your palms and rub them on your hands and wrists. Use a sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol.
-Don’t Touch Everything
We all know that Coronavirus is spreading at a fast pace. This means that you must be ready to take all the precautions on your part. And one of them is avoiding touching anything and everything. You must be mindful of using or touching devices and surfaces that have been used by other people including check-in machines, ATMs, escalators, etc. Use a generous amount of sanitizer whenever you touch something. You have to be careful while using these machines in public and ensure that you don’t touch your face soon after touching these surfaces.
-Don’t Touch your Face with Unwashed Hands
You should not touch your face if you haven’t washed your hands thoroughly. It becomes more important when you are at or have been to a public place. According to the experts, Coronavirus can stay on surfaces for hours if it has been touched by an infected person. And if a healthy person touches the same thing, he can catch the virus if his nose, eyes or mouth comes in contact with the object or if he touches his face with his hands.
-Maintain Proper Distance (Social Distancing)
If you have a person around you who is coughing, sneezing or showing symptoms like cold or flu, you better make sure that you maintain at least 6 feet distance from them. This is so because you can become infected by their airborne respiratory droplets. In fact, you must maintain social distancing from everyone around you when you are out somewhere. This will not only protect you from the deadly virus but also everyone else who comes in contact with you.
-Maintain Good Hygiene and Cleanliness
If you are traveling to a place where you will have to stay in a hotel, you must make sure that you only book a hotel that you trust for good hygiene and cleanliness. You must not feel shy about checking if the hotel staff follows safety measures while cleaning their hotel. If you still have doubts, you better carry a disinfectant or cleaning spray with you and use wherever you feel necessary before touching objects.
-Avoid Crowds
During the Coronavirus pandemic, crowded places should better be avoided because that is where you have the most chances of getting infected by Coronavirus. So, if you are traveling to a place that has recorded a lot of Coronavirus patients, you better stay away from those places and people.
-Get a Window Seat
We understand that it won’t always be possible for you to get a window seat. But whenever you can, opt for a window seat only. Try to be seated for the whole journey instead of going from one point to another. It will only increase your chances of catching the Coronavirus. You can avoid the risk of indirect infection by keeping your hands clean all the time and avoiding their contact with your nose, eyes, and mouth.
-Wear a Mask
Wearing a mask is the most important step that you should take when traveling. Whether or not you have developed the symptoms, it is important that you have a mask covering your face during your travel. It won’t only protect you from getting infected but will also save other people if you have symptoms like cough, cold, fever, difficulty in breathing, etc.
Ravi Morisetty suggests that you avoid traveling during the pandemic. At the same time, we understand that all journeys are not avoidable. So, before you pack your bags and head toward your destination, pack all the Coronavirus essentials in amicable amounts that you will have them while traveling back as well. This is the only way you can avoid the virus and keep yourself and your loved ones safe and healthy.
