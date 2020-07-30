Five Towns College Ranks #3 in the Top Performers on Social Mobility in Regional Colleges in the North

Educating Creative Students Since 1972 Five Towns College Student Life on Campus Five Towns College Aerial Dorm View

DIX HILLS, NEW YORK, US, July 30, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- U.S. News & World Reports Ranks Five Towns College #3 in the Top Performers on Social Mobility in Regional Colleges in the North.No one said it would be easy . . . but Five Towns College helps students climb up the ladder of success. What does being a “Top Performer on Social Mobility” mean? It means Five Towns College is serving students who need help-financially and educationally-and helping them to succeed and reach their goals!This is no small task. In addition to federal and state financial aid, Five Towns College has dedicated scholarship monies to identifying and helping low-income and first-generation students gain access to a quality higher education and a college degree.Furthermore, Five Towns College is the only private institution in Suffolk County, NY that participates in the Arthur O. Eve Higher Education Opportunity Program (HEOP) . Funded in part by NYS, this program is for economically and academically disadvantaged individuals who do not meet the standards for regular enrollment. However, to give this population a chance to become a Five Towns College student, additional and supplemental mentoring and academic support is provided through HEOP. The College is very proud of its involvement in this program.A small private institution offers lower-income and first-generation students a chance to have better learning outcomes. A caring environment, strong support system, and low faculty to student ratio create a great setting for learning and education to thrive. This translates into confident students, high engagement in the educational process, and faculty awareness and involvement that promote student success.Five Towns College is ranked #36-#46 in Regional Colleges in the North in the most recent U.S. News and World Report ranking. With 372 colleges in the ranking, Five Towns College places in the top 10-12% of its peers.So, climb up the ladder of success at Five Towns College! Our Financial Aid Office has seasoned experts who will walk you through the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) that must be filed with the federal government. This is the first step in the right direction. The online undergraduate student application has six easy steps and the Admissions Office staff is eager and willing to help.Five Towns College has been educating creative students for almost 50 years. If you’re serious about music, business, education, multi-media and the performing arts, Five Towns College can elevate your unique talents and get you where you want to be.Move up in the world and achieve your dreams at Five Towns College! Go to ftc.edu for more information; there is still time to apply for Fall 2020!

