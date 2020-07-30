BTO’s Pitch Program IMPELs Innovative Buildings Solutions into the Marketplace

IMPEL+ innovators enjoy the interactive exercises, coaching, pitching, and networking during the intensive IMPEL+ Workshops.

Two expert IMPEL+ coaches with significant experience in technology commercialization led the workshops, using storyboarding, on-camera training, and interactive exercises.

The IMPEL+ innovators arrived at the workshops with a one-minute pitch for their building technology hardware, software, material, product, program, or patent. Over the course of the day, they learned to deconstruct, rebuild, and refine their pitches, develop strong narratives, and identify unique value propositions. They were challenged to prepare their pitch for a potential funder, co-founder, private-sector collaborator or policymaker, and, in some cases, to gain access to test labs or manufacturing partners. They also gained experience through personalized guidance and collaboration with other innovative buildings professionals throughout the day.

IMPEL+, Incubating Market-Propelled Entrepreneurial-Mindset at the Labs and Beyond, is a program funded by the U.S. Department of Energy’s Building Technologies Office and implemented by the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory.

IMPEL+ integrates market-oriented skillsets with advanced scientific thinking. The program focuses on matching early-stage, building technology research and development activities with gaps, barriers, and other challenges that are observed in industry and the marketplace to catalyze private-sector engagement and impact.

For photographs of past IMPEL+ Events, visit https://impel.lbl.gov/media.

For more information about IMPEL+ and how to apply for the FY21 IMPEL+ program, visit the IMPEL website or contact Reshma Singh (ReshmaSingh@lbl.gov).