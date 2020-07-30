System Retrofit Trends in Commercial Buildings: Opportunities for Deeper Energy Savings

LBNL’s researchers evaluated the dataset―which contained information from utility custom retrofit programs, federal government retrofit programs, and energy service company retrofits―to identify the following:

How often system retrofits are occurring

The most prevalent technologies used in these retrofits

Whether system retrofits save more energy than component retrofits

How these different programs are successful in deploying system retrofits

This research, led by FLEXLAB® Executive Director Cynthia Regnier, shows that system retrofits in commercial buildings are critical to achieving aggressive energy-reduction goals. Forty percent of projects with high energy savings were found to include system retrofits, while only 16% of projects with low energy savings included systems retrofits. Additionally, there were notable differences in the success of each program type in deploying system retrofits. Utilities lagged behind other programs, relying heavily on lighting-system retrofits. Mechanisms such as energy savings performance contracts (ESPCs), on the other hand, achieved deeper levels of energy savings and made use of a wider range of strategies, including HVAC system retrofits.

The study includes interviews with a range of stakeholders, which shed light on barriers to further uptake and increased deployment. The interviews show that system retrofits could be expanded through increased awareness of their energy-savings potential, technology and process improvements to reduce complexity of design, installation and operation, and, in some cases, removal of policy barriers that require individual measures of cost-effectiveness, which can be incongruent to a system that is cost-effective as a whole.

This work complements ongoing research on the benefits associated with commercial building technologies. To learn more about BTO’s efforts to improve energy efficiency in the country’s 5.6 million commercial buildings, visit www.energy.gov/eere/buildings/commercial-buildings-integration.

