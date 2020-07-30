Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta Declares a 4.35% Dividend for Second Quarter 2020

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of the Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta (FHLBank Atlanta) today approved a second quarter 2020 cash dividend at an annualized rate of 4.35 percent.



“The Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta is committed to maintaining a financially stable cooperative, and despite these challenging times we are proud to return value to our members through this second quarter dividend,” said FHLBank Atlanta Chair of the Board of Directors, Rick Whaley.

The dividend rate is 3.75 percentage points over the daily average three-month LIBOR yield for the second quarter of 2020, and 4.30 percentage points over the daily average Secured Overnight Financing Rate, also known as SOFR, for the second quarter of 2020. The dividend will be calculated based on shareholders’ capital stock held during that period. The dividend will be credited to shareholders’ daily investment accounts at the close of business on August 4, 2020.

About FHLBank Atlanta

FHLBank Atlanta offers competitively-priced financing, community development grants, and other banking services to help member financial institutions make affordable home mortgages and provide economic development credit to neighborhoods and communities. The Bank’s members—its shareholders and customers—are commercial banks, credit unions, savings institutions, community development financial institutions, and insurance companies located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. FHLBank Atlanta is one of 11 district banks in the Federal Home Loan Bank System. Since 1990, the FHLBanks have awarded approximately $6.6 billion in Affordable Housing Program funds, assisting more than 957,000 households.

