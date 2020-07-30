GSP Resource Corp. Announces Private Placement With a Syndicate Led by Palisades Goldcorp

/EIN News/ -- NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

Vancouver, British Columbia , July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GSP Resource Corp. (TSX-V: GSPR) (the “Company” or “GSP”) is pleased to announce that it has secured a $400,000 private placement of 1,333,334 units (each a “Unit”) at a price of $0.30 per Unit with a syndicate led by Palisades Goldcorp Ltd. (the “Private Placement”). Each Unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant (the “Warrants”). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.45 per share for a period of three (3) years following the date of issuance. No finder fees will be paid in connection with the Private Placement. The Private Placement is subject to final approval by the Exchange.



All securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement are subject to a four-month hold period from the closing date in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Proceeds from the Private Placement are expected to be used for exploration on the Alwin project and general working capital purposes.

About Palisades Goldcorp: Palisades Goldcorp is Canada's new resource focused merchant bank. Palisades' management team has a demonstrated track record of making money and is backed by many of the industry's most notable financiers. With junior resource equities valued at generational lows, management believes the sector is on the cusp of a major bull market move. Palisades is positioning itself with significant stakes in undervalued companies and assets with the goal of generating superior returns.

About GSP Resource Corp.: GSP Resource Corp. is a mineral exploration & development company focused on projects located in Southwestern British Columbia. The Company has an option to acquire a 100% interest and title to the Alwin Mine Copper-Gold-Silver Property in the Kamloops Mining Division, as well as an option to acquire 100% interest and title to the Olivine Mountain Property in the Similkameen Mining Division.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains “forward‐looking information or statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, use of funds from the Private Placement, future exploration work on the Company’s projects, final TSXV approval of the Private Placement, and other matters. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies, including the price of metals, the ability to achieve its goals, and that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company’s views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those filed under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital, general economic, market, business conditions, failure to maintain all necessary government permits, equipment failures, the impact of Covid-19 or other viruses and diseases on the Company’s ability to operate, approvals and authorizations, and failure to maintain community acceptance (including First Nations). The Company does not undertake to update forward‐looking statements or forward‐looking information, except as required by law.