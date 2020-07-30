eXp Realty Announces July ICON Agents

Honorees Recognized for Achieving High Production Goals

/EIN News/ -- BELLINGHAM, Wash., July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty, one of the fastest-growing, global residential real estate companies, today announced that 73 agents were honored as eXp Realty ICON agents for July 2020.



The eXp Realty ICON Agent Award honors agents who achieve exceptional production goals and positively impact company culture. ICON status is reserved for agents who meet or exceed high production goals and operate in alignment with eXp Realty’s core values.

eXp Realty ICON agents for July 2020 are as follows:

Angelica Albanese, Texas

Emillie Albrecht, Pennsylvania

Patrick Alderson, North Carolina

Victor Alonzo, Texas

Mario Baez, Texas

Matt and Renee Beaver, Texas

Rob Bell, Missouri

Alex Blythe, Kentucky

Eric Bogert, Florida

Colin Breadner, British Columbia

Jamie Broderick, Michigan

Martie and Matt Burnett, Tennessee

Jenn Carr, North Carolina and Virginia

Tina Caul, North Carolina

Christian Charron, Ontario

Sabre Cofer, Texas

Steven Croy, Florida

Gene Darden, Alabama

Angelo DePaola, Alabama and Florida

Rick and Tracy Ellis, Missouri

Nicole Espinosa, Texas

JP Fluellen, Wyoming

Aileen Fountain, Alabama

Lisa-Marie Franco-Garcia & Jesse Garcia, Wisconsin

Tracy and Brandon Frans, Nebraska

Renee & Maic Friedrich, California

Janette Friend-Harrington & Doug Harrington, Texas

Tiffany Gelzinis, Virginia

Martha and Bill Givens, Alabama

Richard and Tara Gowen, New Hampshire

Marc Hansen, Oregon

Seth Hellinga, Iowa

Kristjan Higdon, California

Harriet and Mike Hinson, Georgia

Erica Hoffman and Joshua Conzemius, Arizona

Andrew Iremonger, Florida

Kristi Jencks, Arizona

Erik Kelly, Arizona

Brandon Landry, Louisiana

Aaron Lebovic, Colorado

Kaila Lindsey, North Carolina and South Carolina

Heather Littrell, North Carolina

Allison Long, North Carolina

Tiffany Maddux, North Carolina

Jose Mayol, California

Spencer McDuffy, Texas

Katie McKinney, Oklahoma

Robert Mitchell, California

Jason and Sachi Mitchell, Hawaii and Texas

Matthew Mittelstadt, Texas

Kevin Mullaney, New Mexico

Marc Nespoli, Pennsylvania

Jacob Oommen, Texas

Andres Ospina Rivera, Florida

Cory Otto, Wisconsin

Christina Potter, Nevada

Jim Pruett, Indiana and Kentucky

Ally Puentes, Oregon

Mark and Sarah Raumaker, Florida

Della Runnels, Oklahoma

Enrique Serrano, Texas

Robin Wilson, Oklahoma

Nicole Smith Woodard, Texas

Robert Snyder, Minnesota and Wisconsin

Holly and Mike Stark, Michigan

Amy and Spike Steinhoff, Maryland

Farris Tarazi, California

Javier Tello, Texas

Somer Tinsley, Texas

Joseph Trujillo, California

David Vanassche and Priscilla Distelvelt, North Dakota

Gay Young, Tennessee

Chuck Zepp, Maryland

The eXp Realty ICON Agent Award provides each qualified ICON with up to $16,000 in publicly traded eXp World Holdings, Inc. common stock upon the achievement of certain production, cultural and event attendance goals. The company's cap is presently set at $16,000. Through the program, ICONs effectively can earn up to their entire cap amount back in the form of stock. ICON agent qualification and benefit details are available in the ICON Program Overview .

About eXp Realty

eXp Realty is an eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) company. eXp World Holdings also owns VirBELA.

eXp Realty, The Real Estate Cloud Brokerage, is one of the fastest-growing, global residential real estate companies with more than 30,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia. As a subsidiary of a publicly traded company, eXp Realty uniquely offers real estate professionals within its ranks opportunities to earn eXp World Holdings stock for production and contributions to overall company growth.

VirBELA is an immersive technology platform for business, events and education. Its modern, cloud-based environment provides a virtual experience for workers, attendees, students and more to communicate, collaborate, meet and socialize. For more information, visit the company’s website at virbela.com.

Connect with eXp World Holdings and its companies: https://expworldholdings.com/social.

