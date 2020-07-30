Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,301 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 177,451 in the last 365 days.

AG Ferguson to President Trump: I will challenge an unlawful attempt to delay the election

President Trump tweeted that he is considering delaying the November election

SEATTLE — Attorney General Bob Ferguson today issued a response to President Trump’s statement that he is considering delaying the November election. On Thursday morning, President Trump tweeted: “With Universal Mail-In Voting (Not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???”

There is no evidence that mail-in ballots increase voter fraud.

Attorney General Bob Ferguson issued the following response:

“President Trump’s statement that he may unlawfully delay the November election is undemocratic, un-American, and, sadly, entirely predictable,” Ferguson said. “For months, my legal team has been preparing for the possibility that the president might attempt to unlawfully delay the election. If that happens, we will see President Trump in court — and we will win.”

-30-

The Office of the Attorney General is the chief legal office for the state of Washington with attorneys and staff in 27 divisions across the state providing legal services to roughly 200 state agencies, boards and commissions. Visit www.atg.wa.gov to learn more.

Media Contact:

Brionna Aho, Communications Director, (360) 753-2727; Brionna.aho@atg.wa.gov

General contacts: Click here

You just read:

AG Ferguson to President Trump: I will challenge an unlawful attempt to delay the election

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.