AG Ferguson to President Trump: I will challenge an unlawful attempt to delay the election

President Trump tweeted that he is considering delaying the November election

SEATTLE — Attorney General Bob Ferguson today issued a response to President Trump’s statement that he is considering delaying the November election. On Thursday morning, President Trump tweeted: “With Universal Mail-In Voting (Not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???”

There is no evidence that mail-in ballots increase voter fraud.

Attorney General Bob Ferguson issued the following response:

“President Trump’s statement that he may unlawfully delay the November election is undemocratic, un-American, and, sadly, entirely predictable,” Ferguson said. “For months, my legal team has been preparing for the possibility that the president might attempt to unlawfully delay the election. If that happens, we will see President Trump in court — and we will win.”

-30-

The Office of the Attorney General is the chief legal office for the state of Washington with attorneys and staff in 27 divisions across the state providing legal services to roughly 200 state agencies, boards and commissions. Visit www.atg.wa.gov to learn more.

Media Contact:

Brionna Aho, Communications Director, (360) 753-2727; Brionna.aho@atg.wa.gov

General contacts: Click here