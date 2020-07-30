African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 30 July 2020, 6 pm EAT
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (893,305), deaths (18,881), and recoveries (541,937) by region:
Central (46,850 cases; 908 deaths; 31,922 recoveries): Burundi (387; 1; 304), Cameroon (17,255; 387; 15,320), CAR (4,605; 59; 1,574), Chad (926; 75; 813), Congo (3,376; 56; 923), DRC (9,010; 215; 6,437), Equatorial Guinea (3,071; 51; 842), Gabon (7,352; 49; 4,943), sao Tome & Principe (868; 15**; 766)
Eastern (73,262; 1,645; 39,181): Comoros (340; 7; 324), Djibouti (5,081; 58; 4,999), Eritrea (263; 0; 189), Ethiopia (15,810; 253; 6,685), Kenya (19,913; 325; 8,121), Madagascar (10,748; 105; 7,461), Mauritius (344; 10; 332), Rwanda (1,963; 5; 1,036), Seychelles (114; 0; 75), Somalia (3,212; 93; 1,562), South Sudan (2,322; 46; 1,190), Sudan (11,496; 720; 6,001), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (1,147; 2; 1,028)
Northern (155,366; 6,519; 80,180): Algeria (29,229; 1,186; 19,592), Egypt (93,356; 4,728; 37,025), Libya (2,827; 64; 577), Mauritania (6,249; 156; 4,683), Morocco (22,213; 334; 17,125), Tunisia (1,488; 50; 1,178), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic
Southern (492,186; 7,917; 306,201): Angola (1,078; 48; 301), Botswana (804; 2; 63), Eswatini (2,551; 40; 1,070), Lesotho (604; 13; 144), Malawi (3,858; 107; 1,760), Mozambique (1,748; 11; 616), Namibia (1,986; 9; 104), South Africa (471,123; 7,497; 297,967), Zambia (5,555; 149; 3,289), Zimbabwe (2,879; 41; 887)
Western (125,641; 1,892; 84,453): Benin (1,770, 35; 1,036), Burkina Faso (1,117; 53; 940), Cape Verde (2,373; 23; 1,694), Cöte d'Ivoire (15,813; 99; 10,793), Gambia (403; 8; 68), Ghana (35,142; 175; 31,286), Guinea (7,183; 46; 6,404), Guinea-Bissau (1,981; 26; 903), Liberia (1,179; 72; 664), Mali (2,521; 124; 1,927), Niger (1,134; 69; 1,028), Nigeria (42,208; 873; 19,004), Senegal (10,106; 204; 6,725), Sierra Leone (1,803; 67; 1,355), Togo (908; 18; 626)