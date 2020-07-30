Coronavirus - Libya - COVID-19 Mobility Tracking

OVERVIEW

Throughout June the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Libya steadily increased, while simultaneously a significant socio-economic impact related to restrictions on freedom of movement and the resulting loss of livelihoods was also observed. Although COVID-19 is first and foremost a health crisis, it has also resulted in associated socio-economic and protection crises as acknowledged in the UN policy brief on COVID-19 and people on the move.

To measure the socio-economic impact of COVID-19 on vulnerable migrant and displaced populations in Libya, DTM initiated a specialized assessment as part of its mobility tracking activities in April 2020. This third round of the assessment report aims at providing evidence and analysis to facilitate better understanding of the socio-economic impact of COVID-19 related mobility restrictions and curfews on vulnerable mobile populations in Libya.

This report presents the findings of the data collection conducted during the month of June 2020, covering data from 44 municipalities (baladiya) of Libya with significant IDP and migrant populations.