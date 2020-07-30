Application of 5G Networks To Assist With Coronavirus Control, Thus Driving The 5G Infrastructure Market Size

(5G Infrastructure Companies Included: Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd., Nokia Corporation, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Fujitsu Limited)

/EIN News/ -- London, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the 5G infrastructure equipment market, 5G is at the frontline of getting through the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, as countries worldwide are now relying on the internet for day-to-day operations. 5G is becoming an essential necessity as more people are shifting towards video conferencing, online essential items shopping, telehealth visits, pop-up hospitals, and testing centers. To keep up with the high volumes and increased frequency of frontline responder use cases as well as public safety, powerful 5G wireless networks are needed. 5G networks with a large bandwidth, low latency, and wide connection characteristics will play an important role in helping to controlling the pandemic, allowing for the fast transfer and compilation of virus testing results and management of the service.



5G provides the efficacy of time and speed, which is essential not only in communications but also for delivering better healthcare services to patients in need. 5G enables fast diagnosis, treatment, and communication between doctors and patients. For this reason, in the US, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) temporarily granted Verizon and T-Mobile more access to the 600 MHZ spectrum band to better serve customers and to keep customers better connected during the pandemic.

For example, in China, the Zhejiang Mobile Provincial Group began work on the communications infrastructure in five new hospitals to serve as fixed-point diagnosis and treatment institutions for patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19. Ericsson teams were tasked with establishing high-speed, 5G mobile connectivity to support the hospital's critical mission. Also in China, China Telecom was the first among 5G infrastructure companies to complete 5G network deployment for the Wuhan Huoshenshan Hospital and other locations.

Some other key 5G infrastructure companies in the 5G infrastructure equipment market include Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd., Nokia Corporation, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., and Fujitsu Limited.

The Business Research Company ’s report titled 5G Infrastructure Equipment Market Global Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Growth And Change covers major 5G infrastructure companies, 5g market share by company, 5G infrastructure equipment manufacturers, 5g infrastructure market size, and 5g market forecasts. The report also covers the global 5G infrastructure equipment market and its segments. The 5G infrastructure equipment market share is segmented by communication infrastructure into small cell, macro cell, radio access network (RAN), and distributed antenna system (DAS). By type of network technology, the market is segmented into software defined networking (SDN), network function virtualization (NFV), mobile edge computing (MEC), and fog computing (FC).

The global 5G infrastructure equipment market size is expected to grow from $2,211.4 million in 2019 to $18,437.5 million in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 69.9%. The surge in the demand for 5G enabled smartphones drives the 5G infrastructure equipment market size. For instance, in the first quarter of 2020, Huawei sold around 15 million 5G smartphones and has a 33% market share. The company launched 20 models of 5G handsets that cost around $300. Many users are showing interest in upgrading to a 5G handset. Moreover, the prices of 5G smartphones are expected to come down with companies using affordable chips to upgrade smartphones, which will increase the share of 5G smartphones in the market.

For instance, Snapdragon announced its plans to introduce 5G modems in its mid-range Snapdragon Series 6 and Series 7 apps processors, decreasing the cost of the device. The growing demand for 5G handsets increases the demand for 5G network, and is thereby expected to drive the 5G infrastructure equipment market share.

There is an increase in broadband and internet penetration, consumption of premium content digitally, exponential growth in data absorption, government’s focus on digitalization in developing and developed nations, and an increasing trend of technology adoption across industries. The evolution in the digital economy will require significant performance of the network and will pave way for establishing 5G technology. As a result, companies in the telecom industry are expanding their wired and wireless networks and are venturing into 5G technology, thus increasing potential for 5G infrastructure equipment market share.

For instance, AT&T is making instant connectivity and higher speeds possible for its customers to consume premium content by expanding their fiber network and enhancing wireless network through 5G deployment.

