Marc Zaransky Speaks to the Importance of Social Distancing Screens in Public Transportation

In a recent article, Marc Zaransky shared how public transportation is changing in the age of COVID-19CHICAGO , ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an article with Easier.com, Marc Zaransky shed some light on the importance of social distancing screens on public transit throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
An experienced automotive consultant, Marc Zaransky operates the largest independent leasing company in Illinois, which has operations in all 50 states.
Among the most at risk of exposure to the coronavirus illness are mass transit employees, who come into contact with many people throughout the entirety of their workday. Marc Zaransky has worked with engineers on a few different shield designs, like adjustable polycarbonate screens, combined with stationary shields protecting the driver’s backside from droplets and contact with the public.
The next most at risk group on public transit of course are the passengers. Mr. Zaransky and his team of engineers have designed three options of protective barriers. The first option is a statically mounted shield that is installed directly above the headrest, the second is a sliding barrier that remains in place several feet above the headrest with passengers and drivers being able to move the shield up and down as necessary, and the final option is a roll up passenger shield that can be secured to the ceiling with Velcro ties when not in use.
The article further explains that proper physical distancing guidelines should still be followed and where municipalities require masks on public transit, drivers should be trained on responding to passengers refusing to comply and transit companies should consider offering masks upon entry to public transportation.
About Marc Zaransky
Marc Zaransky has been working in the automotive industry for 35 years. He operates his family business, which has become the largest independent leasing company in Illinois with operations in all 50 states. He holds a BA from the University of Illinois. Marc Zaransky’s company provides leased vehicles and finance options to large corporate accounts and professionals. It specializes in advising and providing handicap buses for the nursing home industry and retirement community. Marc is also highly involved in the community. He has served on the boards for the Brickyard Bank and the Jewish National Fund and also regularly supports the Jewish United Fund and the Hebrew Theological College in Chicago, Illinois.
