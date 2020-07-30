Colin Mahoney, General Secretary for The Workers’ Union Demands A Pay Rise for Brave NHS Workers

We Back You

We Back You

The Workers Union’s General Secretary, Colin Mahoney said: ‘The current deal for NHS workers expires next year. Now is the time to review these arrangements.

We’re asking for tax-free bonuses to be paid to all frontline care workers. We’re also saying that any attempt to dock money from Universal Credit is cruel and vindictive”
— Colin Mahoney General Secretary
COVENTRY, UNITED KINGDOM, July 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Workers Union has demanded the government puts its hand in its pocket for NHS and social care workers.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has lavished praise on frontline healthcare workers throughout the COVID crisis. However, despite labelling medics as “incredible”, he has yet to announce any plans to increase their pay.

The Workers Union says
The Workers Union’s General Secretary, Colin Mahoney said: ‘The current deal for NHS workers expires next year. We’re saying that now is the time to review these arrangements. Our politicians were happy to promote the idea that clapping for the NHS was an essential gesture. But it was also a gesture that had no direct effect on the living standards of carers.

‘The people who have looked after the sick and the vulnerable during lockdown are real heroes. The least we can do is reward them for their selfless dedication.’

Meanwhile, over the last few weeks it’s emerged that the National Government of Wales are embroiled in a row with the UK government. The source of the disagreement is over a £500 bonus for care workers. Those on low-pay in receipt of the extra cash will have their in-work Universal Credit reduced.

Mr Mahoney said: ‘The Welsh government did the right thing by voting to give carers in Wales something extra for their hard work and bravery. That the government is attempting to tax it is absolutely scandalous. Does Boris Johnson remember that it was our NHS that nursed him back to health?

‘We’re asking for tax-free bonuses to be paid to all frontline care workers. We’re also saying that any attempt to dock money from Universal Credit is cruel and vindictive.

‘We call ourselves a civilised society, but taking cash from COVID heroes is disgraceful by any measure. We’ll be writing to the government and urging with them to deal with this issue. We’ve heard the fine words – now it’s time for action.

The Workers Union – Britain’s hardest working union

Colin Mahoney
The Workers Union
+442477981194
email us here

You just read:

Colin Mahoney, General Secretary for The Workers’ Union Demands A Pay Rise for Brave NHS Workers

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Natural Disasters, Politics, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Colin Mahoney
The Workers Union
+442477981194
Company/Organization
The Workers Union
112 New Union Street
Coventry, CV1 2NT
United Kingdom
+44 24 7798 1194
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Our pedigree stretches back to the end of the nineteenth century, when John Mahoney, Charles Duncan and Tom Chambers created a union that stood up for the rights of working people everywhere. Fast forward to the present day and you’ll see the values of our founding fathers in everything that we do. Just as they saw the need for a campaigning body that tackled the issues of their time, we’ve seen the need for a truly modern union that understands the realities of our time today.

https://www.theworkersunion.com/

More From This Author
Colin Mahoney, General Secretary for The Workers’ Union Demands A Pay Rise for Brave NHS Workers
Colin Mahoney, General Secretary of The Workers Union, Calls on Government to Support Bereaved NHS Families
The Workers Union Slams ‘Pathetic’ Statutory Sick Pay and Launches A “Stuff the Sick Pay” Campaign
View All Stories From This Author