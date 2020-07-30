DirectTrust Announces Draft of Industry-First Trusted Instant Messaging Standard Now Available for Testing

Consensus Body for TIM+ standard to host Connectathon to garner input on implementations, workflows, and interoperability

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DirectTrust today announced the draft of its Trusted Instant Messaging+ (TIM+) standard is now available for testing. TIM+ is the industry-first standard to enable real-time healthcare communication that incorporates trust network concepts to ensure secure transmissions between known, trusted entities within and across enterprises. DirectTrust is a non-profit healthcare industry alliance created to support secure, identity-verified electronic exchanges of protected health information (PHI) between provider organizations, and between providers and patients, for the purpose of improved coordination of care.



“We’re thrilled to have a draft of the TIM+ standard ready for testing. It’s been exciting to see the standards process in action as the Consensus Body developed it,” said Scott Stuewe, DirectTrust President and CEO. “We’re eager to learn the industry’s response as various entities explore this timely and necessary new standard, and look forward to further testing and developments in the areas of workflow and policy at our Connectathon in November.”

The benefits of the TIM+ standard include, but are not limited to:

Integrated Workflow: The TIM+ standard will bridge the communication gap between technology providers while keeping all participants within their native workflows and technology provider choices to maximize efficiency.

Cross Enterprise and Technology Communication: TIM+ users will be able to communicate both within a given enterprise messaging implementation and across multiple technology providers using a common standard.

Common Security and Trust Framework

The TIM+ standard has implemented the following high-level functional capabilities thus far:

Determines the availability or presence of trusted endpoints, with near real-time changes in availability status and endpoint authorization control of viewing status

Supports text-based communication, including one-on-one messaging, group or “room”-based messaging and feedback notification of message status

Supports file transfers

Lays the groundwork for audio and video communication in further releases

To access the draft TIM+ standard for testing, click here .

DirectTrust will host a Connectathon for TIM+ on November 11, 2020. The Connectathon provides participants with the opportunity to share feedback on the draft Applicability Statement, test reference implementations, suggest use cases and workflows, and provide input regarding policy. To register and learn more, visit https://directtrust.wildapricot.org/event-3908459 .

“Connectathons—which date back to the early days of the Direct Project—have served as a gathering place for our colleagues to both exercise the technical standard and collaborate at the network level. The group has a consistent track record of being a community of ‘doers,’ with a focus on democratizing secure, point-to-point communication,” stated Julie Maas, EMR Direct Founder and CEO and Chair of the Consensus Body for the TIM+ standard. “We are looking forward to extending this tradition for the draft of the TIM+ standard at the Connectathon in November, and hope to welcome many new communications enthusiasts looking to implement this emerging exchange modality.”

TIM+ is the second initiative of DirectTrust Standards, a division of DirectTrust.

DirectTrust received accreditation from the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) in March 2019. DirectTrust Standard’s goal is to develop standards and specifications that enable and enhance healthcare interoperability and identity. More information about DirectTrust Standards can be found at www.DirectTrust.org through selection of the Standards menu.

Participation in DirectTrust Standards initiatives is open to any person or company that has a direct and material interest within the respective scope of the work of standards development. DirectTrust membership includes eligibility for participation in DirectTrust Standards activities. Non-members interested in participation can visit bit.ly/DTParticipateStandards to complete an application.

About DirectTrust

DirectTrust™ is a non-profit, vendor-neutral alliance initially created by and for participants in the Direct community, including Health Information Service Providers (HISPs), Certificate Authorities (CAs), Registration Authorities (RAs), healthcare providers, consumers/patients, and Health IT vendors. DirectTrust serves as a governance forum, trust community, standards organization, and accreditation body for persons and entities engaged in exchange utilizing the Direct Standard™, supported by DirectTrust’s robust security and trust framework. The goal of DirectTrust is to develop, promote, and, as necessary, help enforce the rules and best practices necessary to maintain security and trust within the Direct Secure Messaging community. DirectTrust is committed to fostering widespread public confidence in the interoperable exchange of health information. To learn more, visit www.directtrust.org.

