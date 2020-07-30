Early Warning News Release

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On July 29, 2020, Mr. David Woods, 2 St. Clair Avenue West, Suite 1002, Toronto, Ontario M4V 1L5, sold an aggregate of 15,280,136 common shares of Therma Bright Inc. (the “Corporation”), located at 132-1173 Dundas Street East, Toronto, Ontario M4M 3P1, representing 9.33% of the outstanding common shares of the Corporation, at prices ranging from $0.19 per share to $0.255 per share, for aggregate consideration of $3,186,488. Mr. Woods now owns and controls 14,796,000 common shares of the Corporation representing 9.04% of the outstanding common shares of the Corporation.



Mr. Woods may, depending on market and other conditions, continue to decrease his beneficial ownership of common shares of the Corporation whether in the open market, by privately negotiated agreement or otherwise.

Mr. David Woods 2 St. Clair Avenue West, Suite 1002, Toronto, Ontario M4V 1L5