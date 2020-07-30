Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,296 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 177,222 in the last 365 days.

Early Warning News Release

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On July 29, 2020, Mr. David Woods, 2 St. Clair Avenue West, Suite 1002, Toronto, Ontario M4V 1L5, sold an aggregate of 15,280,136 common shares of Therma Bright Inc. (the “Corporation”), located at 132-1173 Dundas Street East, Toronto, Ontario M4M 3P1, representing 9.33% of the outstanding common shares of the Corporation, at prices ranging from $0.19 per share to $0.255 per share, for aggregate consideration of $3,186,488. Mr. Woods now owns and controls 14,796,000 common shares of the Corporation representing 9.04% of the outstanding common shares of the Corporation.

Mr. Woods may, depending on market and other conditions, continue to decrease his beneficial ownership of common shares of the Corporation whether in the open market, by privately negotiated agreement or otherwise.

Mr. David Woods
2 St. Clair Avenue West, Suite 1002, Toronto, Ontario M4V 1L5

You just read:

Early Warning News Release

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.