Security Innovation and Lynx Technology Partners team up to equip ICMCP and help women and minorities enter the cybersecurity field

CompetencyCore platform from HRSG lets member self-assess and find matching jobs

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, Mass., July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Security Innovation , an authority in Software Security Assessments and Training, and Lynx Technology Partners (Lynx), an expert in Integrated Risk Management, are leveraging their longstanding partnership to bring HRSG’s CompetencyCore, a SaaS platform that assesses skills and matches candidates to jobs, to ICMCP members. The self-service capabilities will be offered to all members for free, as will access to cybersecurity job boards and openings from hiring companies.



“The cybersecurity industry has a massive talent gap. Women and minorities are disproportionately underrepresented in the field,” says Larry Whiteside, co-Founder and President of ICMCP. “Our non-profit was formed to address that very problem. Making CompetencyCore available to our members will help address the issue head on, and I thank HRSG, Lynx, and Security Innovation for making this happen for us.”

CompetencyCore will be made available to ICMCP members to help them assess their skills, find relevant training, and apply to cybersecurity jobs. As part of a team effort, Lynx and Security Innovation lent their expertise to ensure safe and effective use of the platform. Lynx worked directly with CompetencyCore to map job descriptions to the NICE Framework and donated product management and engineering resources to optimize the CompetencyCore platform. Security Innovation provided its software security expertise to ensure privacy is protected.

The platform also provides KSA (knowledge, skill, and abilities) development recommendations for those who want a certain job but aren’t yet qualified for it based on the NICE Framework . It automatically identifies skill deficiencies and members can fill those gaps via ICMCP scholarships , a program that includes security training from Security Innovation.

“As a cybersecurity firm, one of our biggest workforce management challenges is finding a consistent way to assess talent to ensure job criteria are met,” said Ed Adams, CEO of Security Innovation. “Products like CompetencyCore remove this guesswork and match candidates to job requirements based on NICE KSAs which have widespread adoption in the industry,” he finished.

“By building strong relationships with partners like Security Innovation and HRSG, Lynx Technology Partners is in a position to help support the mission of ICMCP, who has been a strategic alliance of Lynx since its inception,” said Aric Perminter, Founder and Chairman of Lynx Technology Partners. “Lynx is proud to offer our risk management professional services and expert knowledge of the CompetencyCore platform to help ICMCP bridge the talent gap in the cybersecurity field.”

ABOUT SECURITY INNOVATION

Security Innovation is a pioneer in software security and trusted advisor to its clients. Since 2002, organizations have relied on our assessment and training solutions to make the use of software systems safer in the most challenging environments – whether in Web applications, IoT devices, or the cloud. The company’s flagship product, CMD+CTRL Cyber Range , is a hands-on training platform that uses insecure software environments to hone security skills. Security Innovation is privately held and headquartered in Wilmington, MA USA. For more information, visit www.securityinnovation.com or connect with us on LinkedIn or Twitter .

ABOUT LYNX TECHNOLOGY PARTNERS

Lynx Technology Partners delivers dynamic Cyber Security and Risk Management solutions for our customers helping them understand and navigate their threat landscape. The Lynx Team is made up of experienced, industry recognized experts who have led governance, risk management, compliance and cybersecurity programs and served as subject matter experts (SMEs) for Fortune 500 enterprises, SMBs, and Federal agencies. Lynx combines risk management professional services with an Integrated Risk Management Platform to better manage risk throughout the people, process and technology lifecycle. Our dedication to customer success and responsiveness to needs has earned us the trust of a growing list of customers in highly regulated industries worldwide. For more information, please visit LynxTechnologyPartners.com .

ABOUT ICMCP

The International Consortium of Minority Cyber Professionals (ICMCP) was created as a 501(c)3 non-profit association dedicated to the academic and professional success of minority cybersecurity students and professionals. Our mission is to achieve the consistent representation of women and minorities in the cybersecurity industry through programs designed to foster recruitment, inclusion and retention – one person at a time. The ICMCP tackles the ‘great cyber divide’ with scholarship opportunities, diverse workforce development, innovative outreach, and mentoring programs.

