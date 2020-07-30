/EIN News/ -- State Renews HFMA Peer Review Designation

Chicago, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) today announced that, following rigorous review, State has once again achieved the “Peer Reviewed by HFMA®” designation for its Healthcare Bad Debt Recovery service.

In addition to its Peer Reviewed Bad Debt Recovery service, State also assists healthcare organizations with services spanning the complete revenue cycle including Pre-Service Financial Clearance, Early Out Self-Pay Resolution, and Insurance Follow-Up.

“We strive to create partnerships for a lifetime with healthcare providers,” said Tim Haag, State’s president. “We appreciate the positive feedback we received through the Peer Review process and appreciate the independent validation of the value we create for providers by increasing patient satisfaction while improving net recoveries.”

HFMA's Peer Review process provides healthcare financial managers with an objective, third-party evaluation of business solutions used in the healthcare workplace. The rigorous, 11-step process includes a Peer Review panel review composed of current customers, prospects who have not made a purchase, and industry experts. The Peer Review status of the healthcare business solution and its performance claims are based on effectiveness, quality and usability, price, value, and customer and technical support.

“We’re pleased to have State renew their HFMA Peer Reviewed designation,” says HFMA President and CEO Joseph J. Fifer, FHFMA, CPA. “The HFMA Peer Review process assures our members, through a rigorous evaluation, that the reviewed healthcare business solution meets an objective, third-party assessment of overall effectiveness, quality, and value."

View the Key Findings Report for a summary of Healthcare Bad Debt Recovery’s performance.

About HFMA

The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) equips its more than 56,000 members nationwide to navigate a complex healthcare landscape. Finance professionals in the full range of work settings, including hospitals, health systems, physician practices and health plans, trust HFMA to provide the guidance and tools to help them lead their organizations, and the industry, forward. HFMA is a not-for-profit, nonpartisan organization that advances healthcare by collaborating with other key stakeholders to address industry challenges and providing guidance, education, practical tools and solutions, and thought leadership. We lead the financial management of healthcare.

About State

State improves the financial picture for healthcare providers by delivering increased financial results while ensuring a positive patient experience. Rooted in a tradition of ethics, integrity and innovation since 1949, State uses data analytics to drive performance and speech analytics with ongoing training to ensure patient satisfaction. A family-owned company now in its third generation of leadership, State assists healthcare organizations with services spanning the complete revenue cycle including Pre-Service Financial Clearance, Early Out Self-Pay Resolution, Insurance Follow-Up and Bad Debt Collection. To learn more visit: www.statecollectionservice.com.

Karen Thomas Healthcare Financial Management Association 708-492-3377 kthomas@hfma.org Heather Taylor State 765-730-6632 heathert@stcol.com