Safety First: LM's Mexican Hat Interim Cover Protection Project

A team of experts including LM and Legacy Management Strategic Partner (LMSP) staff, working closely with Navajo Nation Abandoned Mine Lands/UMTRA staff and in communication with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, collaborated on plans for more fully assessing disposal cell cover integrity and quickly addressing the observed impacts through the interim cover repair effort. To provide independent review and consultation for these initiatives, LM also directly engaged technical expertise from Desert Research Institute (DRI), a world leader in environmental research.

Months before work began in the field, extensive preparation and planning took place within LM and LMSP to ensure the planned work was executed safely. The planning process focused on mitigating hazards associated with the use of heavy equipment, visitor safety on an active and remote work site, and mitigation of heat-related hazards. Average daily temperatures in Mexican Hat during the month of August can reach well over 100 degrees Fahrenheit. The climate is very dry, and the site does not have any natural shade.

The planning team understood that enhanced hazard controls would need to be in place to combat the heat. Hazard controls included heat stress training and monitoring, shade canopies, and scheduled breaks. An industrial hygienist — responsible for monitoring heat and other safety concerns — was on-site during all work activities. A “buddy system” was established so that each member had another member of the team watching for any signs of heat stress. Cold water and electrolyte drinks were provided in multiple locations including work areas, observation areas, and break areas. Additional heat stress mitigation efforts included use of specialized protective clothing. Workers were provided lightweight, SPF-rated, high visibility T-shirts, SPF-rated sun buffs and cooling towels, and shade visors for vented hard hats. Sunscreen was also available at multiple locations. All heavy equipment with enclosed cabs, as well as project personnel vehicles, had air conditioning.