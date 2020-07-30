LeadJen Offers Industry-Leading Outsourced SDR Solutions

Sales-based companies interested in saving time and money turn to LeadJen’s industry-leading outsourced SDR options

CARMEL, IN, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Business-to-business (B2B) sales is a promising industry, especially in today’s day and age of information. It seems as if every single day, there’s a new company with a new product designed to provide outstanding benefits to other companies. LeadJen offers some of the best outsourced SDR solutions available to B2B sales organizations today.

The processes involved in selling products or services to businesses are quite lengthy. It all starts with the research and learning how the product you offer can benefit a variety of industries. Next, you need to actually reach out to companies that can benefit from your product or service, generate numerous leads, capture those leads’ interest, and schedule a time to talk with them. These processes take a great deal of time and resources away from your company. By outsourcing your SDR solutions with LeadJen, you can free up bandwidth and resources in such a way that your sales reps can focus on generating revenue.

This is especially important for new businesses that do not yet have a large marketplace footprint or reputation. Sales representatives certainly have their work cut out for them if they are researching, generating leads, scheduling appointments, and pitching the product effectively. Ideally, a sales-oriented company would want to put together an SDR (Sales Development Representative) team, which focuses exclusively on all the important tasks leading up to the sale.

For new companies that are not yet established, hiring SDRs is simply out of the question as it is not within their budget. It can also be seemingly impossible for a struggling company to maintain SDRs. As a result, these tasks fall to the actual sales representatives – the people slated with the task of closing the sale and generating the revenue. With so much on their plates, they have less time, energy, and enthusiasm, which causes their sales to suffer.

LeadJen created its unique platform to solve these problems. The company partners with companies in healthcare, manufacturing, retail, life sciences, technology, and many others to serve as their experienced, highly qualified SDR team. They perform all the services that lead up to the sale on behalf of the company, which means the sales representatives can focus less on the SDR tasks and more on doing what they do best – selling. In time, companies that partner with LeadJen are able to meet even the most aggressive sales and revenue goals.

To learn more about LeadJen, feel free to visit the company’s website, and read about the solutions they offer. You can also contact them with any questions you might have or request a quote for your company online.

About LeadJen: LeadJen is a B2B sales appointment setting and lead generation company based out of Indianapolis, Indiana. They utilize a scientific research-based approach, time-tested methods, and their own extensive market experience to help their clients earn more revenue and experience growth. LeadJen works with clients in a wide variety of industries and has been the recipient of several accolades, including the 2013 Mira Award, a 2013 Top Workplace, and an Inc. 5000 Company in both 2012 and 2013. For more information please visit https://www.leadjen.com.