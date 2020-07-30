MariMed Nature’s Heritage Flower Brand Expands Product Offerings to Meet Strong Consumer Demand

Launched February 2020, Nature’s Heritage has quickly become a top selling flower brand in Massachusetts

Capitalizing on high consumer demand, Nature’s Heritage will expand its product offerings to include concentrates, vaporizers, and pre-rolls in Q3 2020

/EIN News/ -- NORWOOD, Mass., July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MariMed Inc. (MRMD:OTCQX) (the “Company” or “MariMed”), a leading multi-state cannabis and hemp operator focused on health and wellness, today announced that it will roll out an expanded line of products derived from its Nature’s Heritage premium flower brand during the second half of 2020. The products will have an updated new design, reinforcing attributes of the strains and the brand.

Launched in February 2020 in Massachusetts and in Q1 2018 in Maryland, Nature’s Heritage has quickly become one of the top-selling and most sought-after flower brands in both these state markets. As a result of this success, MariMed will introduce a new variety of products under the Nature’s Heritage brand, including concentrates, a variety of RSO products, vaporizers, and pre-rolls, in the second half of 2020. These products have been developed as enhanced delivery methods rooted in consumer research, market demand, and sales trends.

“I am incredibly proud of our team, growing Nature’s Heritage into a leading flower brand that delivers a superior customer experience,” said Timothy Shaw, Chief Operating Officer at MariMed. “We believe brands such as Nature’s Heritage will set the bar for product quality in the cannabis industry.”

Nature’s Heritage flower is curated, cultivated, and harvested using proprietary processes developed by MariMed. Curation and cultivation are the core of the brand, guided by a data-driven approach to continually improve each cannabis strain. MariMed’s cultivation and formulation teams utilize their years of experience to produce top shelf cannabis flowers and infuse formulations from those flowers into new and innovative cannabis products. This MariMed team will continue to drive innovation and market leadership for the Nature’s Heritage brand.

Ryan Crandall, MariMed’s Chief Product Officer added, “We are a forward-thinking company focused first and foremost on building customer loyalty through our trusted and consistent products. We remain committed to developing leading, innovative cannabis brands in every category of the cannabis marketplace. Our investment in expanding the Nature's Heritage product portfolio, and updating the brand’s look and feel, highlight and advance this commitment.”

About MariMed:

MariMed Inc., a multi-state cannabis operator, is dedicated to improving the health and wellness of people through the use of cannabinoids and cannabis products. The Company develops, owns, and manages seed to sale state-licensed cannabis facilities, which are models of excellence in horticultural principles, cannabis cultivation, cannabis-infused products, and dispensary operations. MariMed has an experienced management team that has produced consistent growth and success for the Company and its managed business units.

The Company is at the forefront of science and innovation through research developed by its lab technicians and medical advisors resulting in industry-leading products and brands, including "Betty's Eddies™”, Nature’s Heritage™”, Bourne Baking Co.", and “K Fusion”. These precision dosed products are focused on specific symptoms and conditions and are licensed and distributed across the country.

For additional information, visit marimedinc.com.

Important Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains certain forward-looking statements and information relating to MariMed Inc. that is based on the beliefs of MariMed Inc.'s management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to future events, including estimates and projections about its business based on certain assumptions of its management, including those described in this Release. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risk and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, including, among other factors, changes in demand for the Company's services and products, changes in the law and its enforcement and changes in the economic environment. Additional risk factors are included in the Company's public filings with the SEC. Should one or more of these underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as "hoped," "anticipated," "believed," "planned, "estimated," "preparing," "potential," "expected," "looks" or words of a similar nature. The Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements. None of the content of any of the websites referred to herein (even if a link is provided for your convenience) is incorporated into this release and the Company assumes no responsibility for any of such content.



All trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Company Contact

Jon Levine, CFO

MariMed Inc.

Tel (781) 559-8713

Media Contact

Abigail Diehl

MariMed Inc.

adiehl@marimedinc.com

Annie Graf

KCSA Strategic Communications

agraf@kcsa.com

Investors

KCSA Strategic Communications

Scott Eckstein / Elizabeth Barker

MRMD@kcsa.com