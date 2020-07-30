Medical Marijuana, Inc. Subsidiary Kannaway® Welcomes Distinguished Sales and Marketing Expert Carolyn Dielmann Connolly as Brand Ambassador

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) (the "Company"), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world's first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands and supply chain, announced today that its subsidiary Kannaway® welcomes Carolyn Dielmann Connolly to the Company’s team of brand ambassadors.

"Having seen all that Carolyn has accomplished in her previous roles, I am humbled and excited to have her join Kannaway," said Kannaway® CEO Blake Schroeder. "We look forward to working alongside her as she develops her global leadership team at Kannaway and helps us continue to reach new customers.”

Connolly has spent her networking career with a few well-known companies and has built a reputation as a top money earner. In that role, she also became a National Certified Trainer, Core Market Leader and Travel Committee Board Member. She has built, trained and led successful teams across the health and wellness sector of the network marketing industry and developed leaders, systems and step-by-step programs to help others be successful. Previously, she expanded her direct selling skills while working with NuSkin International and serving in various sales and marketing positions throughout her career.



"I have studied the CBD industry closely over the past few years and wanted to get involved because of the immense potential it has both in its ability to help many consumers and as a financial opportunity," said Connolly. "I am confident in my ability to build a strong and passion-driven team around Kannaway’s strong values and innovative offerings.”

About Kannaway

Kannaway® is a network sales and marketing company specializing in the sales and marketing of hemp-based botanical products. Kannaway® currently hosts weekly online sales meetings and conferences across the United States, offering unique insight and opportunity to sales professionals who are desirous of becoming successful leaders in the sale and marketing of hemp-based botanical products.

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts®. Medical Marijuana, Inc. (MJNA) is a cannabis company with three distinct business units in the non-psychoactive cannabinoid space: a global portfolio of cannabinoid-based nutraceutical brands led by Kannaway® and HempMeds®; a pioneer in sourcing the highest-quality legal non-psychoactive cannabis products derived from industrial hemp; and a cannabinoid-based clinical research and botanical drug development sector led by its pharmaceutical investment companies and partners including AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. and Kannalife, Inc. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was named a top CBD producer by CNBC. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was also the first company to receive historic import permits for CBD products from the governments of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguay and is a leader in the development of international markets. The company's flagship product Real Scientific Hemp Oil has been used in several successful clinical studies throughout Mexico and Brazil to understand its safety and efficacy.

Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s headquarters is in San Diego, California, and additional information is available at OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.medicalmarijuanainc.com. To see Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s corporate video, click here.

Shareholders and consumers are also encouraged to buy CBD oil and other products at Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s shop.

