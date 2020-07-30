Life Aid Research Institute Partners With Al Roker Entertainment to Create and Produce Life Aid: A Story of Hope to Air on Discovery Channel, American Heroes Channel and Science Channel

/EIN News/ -- Washington, DC, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Life Aid Research Institute announced today its partnership with Al Roker Entertainment, an industry-leading producer of original, award-winning TV programs and digital content led by venerable Emmy-winning TV personality, Al Roker. Together, the organizations will premiere Life Aid: A Story of Hope, a nationally-televised special with first-hand accounts from 9/11 first responders, state troopers and military Veterans and their families, as they overcome brain injuries sustained by their work in the line of duty and recover from mental health symptoms and thoughts of suicide.

The one-hour TV special airs on Discovery Channel on August 30th at 8am ET, American Heroes Channel on September 2nd at 6pm ET and Science Channel on September 2 at 5pm ET. The nationally televised special is further supported by a digital series of short films and PSAs available at www.LifeAidHope.org.

“There is a huge stigma around the words ‘mental health’. When you break your arm, you go to the doctor, you fix your arm, you get sympathy and understanding. The same should be said no matter what your injury is. We’ve found that if we focus on brain health and healing brain injury, we remove the stigma,” said John Wordin, founder of the Life Aid Research Institute. This is why Life Aid funding is so important - they're providing life-changing research programs that develop new brain health protocols to help increase the accuracy of mental health diagnosis and improve outcomes in less time.

Earlier this year, Cerner, a leader in global health care technology, teamed with Life Aid for mental health research and suicide prevention. "Suicide is an urgent national health crisis that affects all of us. As a health technology leader and innovator, it is our responsibility to use data to drive new ways to deliver care and solve some of our biggest health problems,” said Travis Dalton, President of Cerner Government Services. “Health systems are on the frontlines of combatting suicide, which has been exacerbated during the COVID-19 pandemic. Our work with clients, including the Department of Veteran Affairs and Department of Defense, is helping tackle this problem collectively. Together we can eradicate the stigma associated with seeking help, make resources available, and perform groundbreaking research to make a difference. None of us are immune to knowing someone or suffering individually from issues related to mental health. That is the reason we are so passionate about the Life Aid mission.”

In addition to Veterans and first responders, Life Aid: A Story of Hope features various brain, integrative health and wellness experts working to help identify new ways to provide relief and healing to this at-risk community. PTSD and traumatic brain injuries are examined and monitored through various technologies along with the applications of holistic therapies including exercise, nutrition, yoga, and community connections to help heal the brain and restore purpose.

“When I saw the incredible new research and groundbreaking technology being used to identify the brain injuries that sometimes lead to tragic results, I was immediately captivated and wanted to work with the Life Aid organization, telling their stories,” remarked Al Roker. “There is no greater cause than taking care of these people who have made sure we are safe and have done so much for our country.”

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, contact the Veterans Crisis Line to receive free, confidential support and crisis intervention available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. Call 1-800-273-8255 and Press 1, text to 838255, or chat online at VeteransCrisisLine.net/Chat.

About Life Aid Research Institute

Life Aid Research Institute raises money to provide military veterans and first responders with targeted and personalized mental health treatments. The organization focuses on suicide prevention by combining technology, functional medicine, and community engagement to improve brain health and produce more effective outcomes. For additional information about Life Aid Research Institute, visit www.lifeaidhope.org and follow on Facebook.

About Al Roker Entertainment

Al Roker Entertainment (ARE) is an industry-leading producer of original, award-winning TV programs and digital content. Led by 14-time Emmy winning TV personality and trusted media authority Al Roker, ARE partners with a creative consortium of producers, directors, writers, agencies, and talent to ideate, produce, activate, and amplify original content globally, using a variety of broadcast, cable, OTT, social, and streaming platforms. ARE partners with a varied creative consortium of producers, directors, writers, creative directors, agencies, and talent to ideate, produce, activate, and amplify content. As a production services provider, ARE partners with brands, non-profits, ad agencies, and PR companies to generate and inspire audiences through branded entertainment storytelling, notably in the social good space. Learn more https://alrokerentertainment.com/ Connect on LinkedIn

About Cerner

Cerner’s health technologies connect people and information systems in thousands of contracted provider facilities worldwide dedicated to creating smarter and better care for individuals and communities. Recognized globally for innovation, Cerner assists clinicians in making care decisions and assists organizations in managing the health of their populations. The company also offers an integrated clinical and financial system to help manage day-to-day revenue functions, as well as a wide range of services to support clinical, financial, and operational needs, focused on people. For more information, visit Cerner.com, The Cerner Blog or connect on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter or The Cerner Podcast. Nasdaq: CERN. Health care is too important to stay the same.

For more information about how you can get involved, please visit LifeAidHope.org. You can also follow the company on Twitter @LifeAid Facebook https://www.facebook.com/LifeAidHope/ and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/lifeaidresearch/.

Krissy McNeil Life Aid Research Institute 323-365-7463 Krissy@EMMEsolutions.com Stephanie Greenwood Cerner MediaRelations@Cerner.com Heather Krug Al Roker Entertainment heather@heatherkrug.com