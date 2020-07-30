Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Aislelabs Announces Shopify App Integration Bridging Online and Offline Customer Data

Unify offline customer data captured at brick and mortar spaces with Shopify’s online ecommerce shopping platform in a single CDP.

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aislelabs announces a new integration app for Shopify, expanding its Customer Data Platform (CDP) capabilities. With this new integration, businesses can capture customer data regardless of whether it was obtained via a guest WiFi opt-in, a mobile app, newsletter sign-ups, or by shopping or browsing at a business’ Shopify site.

Using the Aislelabs platform, Shopify profiles and transactions are automatically sent to Aislelabs’ CDP identifying the online order and merging it with an existing profile or creating a new one. Business marketing teams will see a single, consolidated customer profile filled with demographic, psychographic, and contact information.

All-In-One CDP

By integrating Aislelabs with Shopify stores, retailers can now avoid customer data silos and create a single CDP of all shoppers. First party data is collected from customer visits to physical stores which is unified with online visits in a privacy respecting manner to enable a 360 degree view of the customer.

Built-In Marketing Automation

Run personalized campaigns to retarget shoppers and increase sales by analyzing data received through digital commerce and visits to physical stores in a single profile. Understand which customers shop only online, only visit a physical store, or shop both online and offline to personalize marketing efforts and cross promote. Aislelabs can calculate and attribute the ROI of both online purchases and in-store visits to give a true insight of a business’ marketing effectiveness.

About Aislelabs Inc.: Aislelabs is a technology company offering the most advanced WiFi location marketing, advertising, and analytics platform in the market working with a number of global retail chains, shopping centers, restaurants, airports, and large venues. They help clients build relationships with visitors and shoppers, marketing to them based on their behaviour inside brick-and-mortar spaces. Aislelabs technology empowers their clients to target audiences across all digital channels and create high-impact campaigns with measurable ROI. To learn more, visit their website at http://www.aislelabs.com or contact Aislelabs at 1 (888) 765-3645 or by email media(at)aislelabs(dot)com.

