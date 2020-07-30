Dresner Advisory Services Publishes 2020 Business Intelligence Competency Center Market Study

/EIN News/ -- NASHUA, N.H., July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dresner Advisory Services today published the 2020 Business Intelligence Competency Center Market Study, part of its Wisdom of Crowds® series of research. A Business Intelligence (BI) Competency Center is a group within an organization charged with defining, delivering, documenting, and promoting best-practice BI and analytical solutions.



The 7th annual BI Competency Center Market Study examines the goals and functions of the Business Intelligence Competency Center (BICC), including BICC success; organization and reporting structure; longevity; staffing, skills, and activities; and budget/funding. The most prevalent activity is analytic model development followed by business consulting, database design, and management.

“We observe that respondents in the BICC, over time, generally seek to drive business intelligence / analytics down and throughout the organization,” said Jim Ericson, vice president and research director at Dresner Advisory Services. “BICC audiences indicate objectives related to revenue, competitive advantage, and service, and are more likely to realize higher achievements than the broader audience, especially in areas of compliance and risk management.”

About 65 percent of BICCs are between one and five years old. There are many more “start-up” BICCs in 2020 compared to 2019, particularly in Healthcare and Technology. In terms of funding, BICC programs answer to a mix of capital expenditure, budgeted, and chargeback models.

“Time and again, we see that organizing for success with business intelligence and analytics creates a virtuous cycle within organizations – improving data literacy, data-driven decision-making, better access to insight, and greater success with BI initiatives,” said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory Services.

Wisdom of Crowds® research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to provide a complete view of realities, plans, and perceptions of the market. For more information visit www.dresneradvisory.com .

About Dresner Advisory Services

Dresner Advisory Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for Business Intelligence (BI) and related areas.