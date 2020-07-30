Altera Infrastructure Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Results Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- PEMBROKE, Bermuda, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altera Infrastructure L.P. (NYSE: “ALIN PRA”, “ALIN PRB” and “ALIN PRE”) plan to release their financial results for the Second Quarter of 2020 before market opening on Thursday, August 6, 2020.



All holders of Altera Infrastructure securities and interested parties are invited to listen to the live conference call by telephone or joining the webcast:

Date Time (ET) Conference

Code August 6, 2020 09:00 a.m. 3113822





Telephone numbers Norway +47 800 14947 United Kingdom +44 800 279 7204 United States, Los Angeles +1 323-794-2094 United States/Canada +1 800-347-6311