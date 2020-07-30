Star2Star Awarded a 2020 INTERNET TELEPHONY SD-WAN Product of the Year Award

/EIN News/ -- SARASOTA, Fla., July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star2Star, global leader in cloud-native collaboration solutions for the enterprise, announced today that TMC , a global, integrated media company, has awarded their SD-WAN solution a 2020 INTERNET TELEPHONY SD-WAN Product of the Year Award. This is the third consecutive year Star2Star has received this recognition.

Star2Star’s SD-WAN solution allows businesses to optimize their network speed, quality, and reliability by prioritizing mission-critical applications and customizing traffic routing. It also provides network visibility, user-level controls, Quality-of-Service on any network, uninterrupted service, plug and play installation, and direct peering to over 150 business applications. Star2Star’s SD-WAN is designed to complement any network and securely enhance user experiences.

“We are excited that our SD-WAN continues to be recognized in the industry,” said Michelle Accardi, President and Chief Revenue Officer at Star2Star. “Our Business Voice+ solution was built with traffic shaping and voice data optimization features, which we were able to expand to complete cloud, voice, and data optimization for all of our solutions through SD-WAN technology. Offering our customers the best service possible is our top priority, and SD-WAN helps make that possible.”



“Congratulations to Star2Star for receiving a 2020 INTERNET TELEPHONY SD-WAN Product of the Year Award,” said Rich Tehrani , CEO, TMC. “Their SD-WAN solution has demonstrated true innovation and is leading the way for Software Defined Wide Area Network. I look forward to continued excellence from Star2Star in 2020 and beyond.”

The INTERNET TELEPHONY SD-WAN Product of the Year Awards are bestowed upon companies that demonstrate the innovation, vision, and execution to deliver software-based networking tools to support different and unique communities of interest.

About Star2Star

In an increasingly complex world, businesses need to simplify the way they communicate, collaborate, and seamlessly integrate third-party applications into their operations and processes. Star2Star meets that need with its patented cloud-native collaboration platform designed for the modern enterprise that extends the company's record of success in maintaining a 99.4% customer retention rate.

Star2Star has delivered consistently innovative solutions to enterprise communication and collaboration challenges since 2006. Throughout its history, it has demonstrated a commitment to the continuous upgrading of cutting-edge technology to anticipate and address rapidly evolving enterprise needs. The company entered the market as the only UCaaS provider with an on-premises cloud platform that combined cloud flexibility with an ultra-reliable proprietary network. Today, its suite of enterprise communication and collaboration solutions offers unparalleled value, reliability, quality, scalability, and capacity to unify people and processes within an intuitive, cloud-native environment.

Star2Star has been named to such prestigious lists as the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Inc. 500|5000, Omdia Top 10 UCaaS Service Provider, and Forbes Most Promising Companies. Recognition of its pioneering innovation in the enterprise cloud market extends to major industry analyst indicators such as inclusion in the Frost Radar North American Hosted IP Telephony and UCaaS Industry reports and the Gartner Magic Quadrant for UCaaS, Worldwide.

Casey O’Loughlin

coloughlin@star2star.com



